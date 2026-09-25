Maryland On SI Staff Predictions for Terrapins Football vs UCLA

Maryland football's non-conference winning streak is over, but the Terps don't have any time to lament that fact. Big Ten play is about to begin, and their first test is Bob Chesney’s UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins have won just two conference games combined over the past two years, but they'll need to get four more wins this season to secure a bowl berth and potentially save Mike Locksley's job.

After our writers were wrong about last week's outcome against Virginia Tech, will we have renewed faith in the home squad?

Mike O: Maryland 38, UCLA 27

I've been impressed by Chesney's group early on, especially with their strong ground game. Despite the Terps' success at stopping the run so far, they haven't faced a true ground-and-pound offense like this one yet.

Factor in their own run game, which is currently withered by injuries to DeJuan Williams and Harry Dalton III (both confirmed out), and it will be up to a huge day through the air for Malik Washington and co. to carry them to victory.

Fortunately for Maryland, UCLA's secondary took a beating at the hands of Purdue, allowing a whopping 425 passing yards during their most recent contest. It's hard to fix that level of dysfunction in only a week, and while I'm not expecting quite that many fireworks, another 300-yard day for Washington is within reach.

Washington had 359 passing yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech, but a mediocre run game limited the Terps offense in the loss. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is as close to a must-win game for Maryland as it gets. With road trips to Nebraska and Ohio State next on the calendar, this is the only reprieve from a potential four-game losing streak - one that could leave Coach Locksley locked out of SECU Stadium for good.

Jaden: Maryland 35, UCLA 23

Do-or-die time for the Terrapins football team - especially head coach Mike Locksley - after last weekend's loss to Virginia Tech. The Terps faithful were loud online following the disappointing loss, voicing the most frustration with Locksley since he took over the program in 2019.

The Bruins enter Saturday's contest sporting the fifth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 286.7 rushing yards per contest. Running backs Wayne Knight (115 rushing yards per game) and Anthony Woods (76 rushing yards per game) will be the key players the Terps' defense needs to watch.

Meanwhile, Maryland has one of the best run defenses in the country through the first three weeks. They've held teams to 69.3 rushing yards per contest, ranking 13th. UCLA will be their first test against a truly dangerous rushing attack, not to mention the dual-threat ability of quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava has 141 rushing yards and a touchdown (pictured) in addition to his 611 passing yards and three scores. Photo by Darren Yamashita | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, the Terps need to put pressure on Iamaleava with their defensive line and force him into errant throws and bad decisions that leave him susceptible to turnovers.

Offensively, trying to run the ball better will be a challenge with six(!) running backs out, but the Terps can also rely on Washington and the passing attack to guide them to a victory.

Mike C: Maryland 31, UCLA 28

Maryland’s matchup with UCLA centers on a clash of strengths that will shape every possession.

UCLA enters with one of the nation’s most punishing ground attacks, with 14 overall touchdowns and an explosive 7.7 yards per carry in their Big Ten opener against Purdue. It currently tracks as the top rushing profile in the conferenve and fifth nationally.

Maryland counters with a surging aerial offense, posting 330 passing yards per game (10th nationally) while remaining turnover‑free through three contests.

That contrast becomes even more important given UCLA’s defensive vulnerability - a weakness Malik Washington is well‑positioned to exploit if he stays efficient. Add in the cross‑country travel, historically a difficult spot for West Coast teams, and the dynamics tilt slightly toward Maryland.

Altogether, the game projects as a tight, high‑leverage battle, but Maryland’s passing consistency at home gives them the cleaner path to scoring and getting back in the win column.

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