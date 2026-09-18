It's no hyperbole to say this could be the most important game for the Maryland football program in over a decade.

The Terrapins have far more on the line than their 20-game out of conference winning streak. A marquee opponent with a big name head coach, all under the lights and in front of a national audience on Fox Sports 1... this game will either put the Terps halfway towards their bowl game goal with hints of something greater, or be seen as yet another let down for a fanbase that is rightfully running out of patience.

Do our writers have faith in the home dogs? Or will James Franklin continue to have Mike Locksley's number, even with a new program?

Mike O: Maryland 34, Virginia Tech 31

I said in our preseason predictions that VT would be the Terps' signature win of the season and I’m sticking to that now.

This game should be a back and forth battle with several lead changes throughout, but it will ultimately come down to which defense can get a crucial stop late.

Both units have great pass rushes and have shown they can stop the run, but one pass over the top can change momentum on a dime. In that regard, I'll count on the Maryland secondary to take away Ethan Grunkemeyer's deep ball.

Meanwhile, the Terps have some questions in the running game, with both Iverson Howard and DeJuan Williams questionable for this week. That means that Malik Washington should be using his legs more than in the first two games of the year while relying on the depth of his receiving corps. to make a difference.

Sep 12, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) before a second half play against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Photo by David Butler II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Locksley has said that he's open to using backup quarterback Cardell Williams in creative ways, so if you're looking for a wild card, he could pull out the triple option with two quarterbacks on the field. Never say never.

Jaden: Maryland 27, Virginia Tech 23

Like my colleague noted above, I also thought Maryland's signature win this season would come in this weekend's game against Virginia Tech. This clash will feature a strong QB matchup between quarterbacks Malik Washington and Ethan Grunkemeyer, both of whom are coming off efficient performances.

Washington and the Terps' offense found their footing last weekend at UConn, scoring 38 points while gaining 350 yards through the air, with two wideouts finishing with 100+ receiving yards. I expect offensive coordinator Clint Trickett to balance that out with a rushing attack that builds off his QB's dynamic two-way play.

The Huskies enter the contest leading the FBS with 12 sacks and holding opponents to only 100 passing yards and under 60 rushing yards per contest. This will be their first real test of the season against the Terrapins' offense.

Sep 12, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Mylachi Williams (37), defensive lineman Aycen Stevens (42) and linebacker Curtis Jones Jr. (30) celebrate a sack during the fourth quarter against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Photo by Brian Bishop | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect Maryland to continue to establish the run, attack the edges, use Washington's legs to open up play-action shots, and run explosive plays outside the pocket.

Mike C: Maryland 24, Virginia Tech 21

The Terps have shown more stability on both sides of the ball, especially in finishing drives and limiting explosive plays, while VT’s offense has yet to face a disciplined defense like theirs.

Maryland’s edge comes from its ability to create chunk plays and win the field‑position battle - two areas where the Hokies have recently faltered. Add in the Terps’ historical success in the matchup and their current confidence trajectory, and Maryland has just enough firepower and composure to pull out a close, four‑quarter win.

Despite Virginia Tech’s higher ceiling, this matchup itself tilts toward the Terps. Maryland leads the head‑to‑head series 17–15, including a current two‑game winning streak capped by a dominant 54–10 blowout in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. That recent history gives the Terps a quiet but meaningful advantage, reinforcing the idea that Maryland matches up well with Virginia Tech regardless of broader program prestige.

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