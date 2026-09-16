How Maryland Football Stacks Up in Week 3’s College Football Rankings

Maryland’s climb continues as the Terps rise two more spots to No. 69 in The Athletic’s updated College Football Power Rankings, signaling steady early‑season momentum. It’s another incremental but meaningful step forward, reflecting improved on‑field consistency and growing national confidence in what this Maryland team might become as the schedule toughens.

Maryland’s steady climb is more than a small numerical bump. It’s a reflection of a team beginning to find its identity. The Terps have shown enough consistency to earn national recognition, and each incremental rise signals growing confidence from evaluators who see Maryland as a program capable of outperforming preseason expectations. The jump also places Maryland firmly in the middle tier of the national landscape, a spot where momentum can quickly snowball if the Terps stack quality performances.

The ranking boost underscores two things. Maryland is stabilizing on both sides of the ball, and the early-season foundation is strong enough to build on. The offense has flashed efficiency, the defense has tightened in key moments, and the overall structure of the team looks more cohesive than it did a year ago, but the climb isn’t finished, and Week 3 presents a real opportunity.

As Maryland prepares for Virginia Tech, the path upward becomes clearer. The Hokies represent a noticeable step up in physicality and defensive discipline, giving the Terps a chance to prove they can execute against a more demanding opponent. A win over Virginia Tech would carry real national weight, checking several key boxes for evaluators, beating a credible ACC opponent, proving Maryland can handle a physical front seven, and showing the kind of four‑quarter toughness that ranking models reward.

Maryland rises another two spots and now sits at No. 69 in The Athletic’s updated College Football Power Rankings.



Too high, too low, or just right? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1yTQPO8dDa — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) September 14, 2026

Separated by a mere 250 miles and the shifting currents of the Potomac, the Terrapins and the Hokies are locked in a "Border Battle" that defines the mid-Atlantic football landscape. To the modern fan, this matchup often feels like a David vs. Goliath story. Virginia Tech spent decades as a perennial powerhouse under Frank Beamer, while Maryland’s trajectory has been more volatile. However, if you strip away the recency bias and dig into the archives, a different narrative emerges.

Despite Virginia Tech’s stronger historical resume, ranking 29th all‑time in winning percentage with 788 wins compared to Maryland’s 86th‑place standing and 688 wins, the head‑to‑head story tells a very different truth. The Terps actually lead the all‑time series 17–15, a record that includes a current two‑game winning streak punctuated by a dominant 54–10 victory in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. Even with 100 fewer total wins in program history, Maryland has consistently found ways to outplay the Hokies when it matters most.

Virginia Tech enters this matchup at No. 49, a position that reflects both the program’s national respect and the lingering questions from its early-season performance. Sitting just inside the top 50, the Hokies remain a credible, physically demanding opponent with a defense capable of dictating tempo, but their ranking also suggests they’re still searching for stability. For Maryland, facing a team ranked in this range becomes an ideal measuring stick, tough enough to boost the Terps’ national profile with a win, yet vulnerable enough to be beaten if Maryland delivers a clean, disciplined performance.

Locksley continues to emphasize the value of regional rivalries, pushing for consistent matchups against familiar ACC opponents and long‑time foes like West Virginia and Virgina Tech. His approach is rooted in recruiting strategy. He wants Maryland to “play where we recruit,” using these games to showcase the Terps’ brand directly in the backyards of local prospects. That philosophy shapes Maryland’s scheduling model as well, which features one local FCS opponent, one traditional regional rival, and one “anybody, anytime” challenge before diving into the Big Ten slate.

Beyond rankings and records, this matchup sets the tone for the upcoming stretch of the schedule. A victory would give Maryland confidence heading into more demanding Big Ten schedule, while a loss would stall momentum and raise questions about consistency. In short, this is the type of game that defines whether Maryland is merely improving, or truly ascending.

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