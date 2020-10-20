SI.com
Maryland Releases Depth Chart

AllTerrapins Staff

Maryland released their depth chart on Tuesday ahead of their Week One road game against Northwestern. Fans were expecting to see more certainty around the quarterback position, but they will have to wait a little bit longer.

Both redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre and sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa are designated as co-starters by the "OR" tag, one of five positions with the "OR" tag. Juniors Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett are battling for the starting cornerback job while transfer Joseph Boletepeli and junior Lawtez Rogers are battling for the starting defensive end spot and Mosiah Nasili-Kite battles with senior Sam Okuayinonu at defensive tackle. Meanwhile,  Jordan Mosley is a surprise for free safety next to senior Antwaine Richardson while returning starter Ayinde Eley is listed next to Fa'Najae Gotay as the starting WILL linebacker. True freshman Tarheeb Still also put a fork in the starting cornerback race as he and Deonte Banks iron out the starting spots.

Maryland will also be tasked with replacing both their kick and punt returners this season while true freshman Isaiah Jacobs is listed as the starting kick returner and sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones as punt returner. Maryland does return three starters along the offensive line from a season ago as Jaelyn Duncan returns as left tackle, Johnny Jordan as center and Marcus Minor at right guard. Minor shifted from right tackle to guard as Spencer Anderson will start at right tackle. JuCo signee Johari Branch is listed as the starting left guard.

Maryland will kickoff its season at 7:30 PM on BTN.

