Matchups To Watch In Maryland Football vs. Hampton

The Maryland Terrapins football team kicks off the 2026 season against an opponent they've never played in program history. The Terps welcome the Hampton Pirates to SECU Stadium on Saturday evening, with kickoff beginning at 8 p.m.

It's a big season not only for the players but also for head coach Mike Locksley, who's looking to turn around a program that's finished 4-8 over the past two seasons and install winning ways in a highly competitive Big Ten.

Flipping over to Hampton's side of things, the Pirates are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that turned in a 2-10 record (0-8 in the CAA). It led to a coaching change, welcoming former NFL player and veteran coach Van Malone to man the program.

Hampton is off to a great start after picking up a 45-0 season-opening victory against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Let's dive into the matchups we need to watch for...

Quarterback Battle (Malik Washington vs. Jalen Woods)

Woods completed 15-of-his-26 total passes, while tossing three touchdowns to one interception and rushing for 29 yards. Woods provides dual-threat ability to make plays through the air with his arm strength and to make plays on the run.

Washington and Woods are definitely similar quarterbacks. Like Woods, Washington is known for his dual-threat ability and poise to make the right read/throw.

Saturday will be key to which quarterback protects the ball, avoids being limited in the pocket, and makes big throws to their playmakers.

Which Team Controls The Ground Game? (Amari Pryear vs. DeJaun Williams)

DeJaun Williams wants to turn the page on last season, after the Terps' running game was one of their downfalls, limiting their offensive success. Williams is not a one-dimensional back; he's effective on the ground and out of the backfield as a pass catcher, totaling 927 all-purpose yards (501 rushing yards & 426 receiving yards). With a revamped offense and o-line featuring key returnees, the production is primed for a jump. Saturday will be the first example.

Pryear had a stellar debut in his collegiate career last weekend, running for132 yards on eight attempts, which included a 65-yard burner. Despite his smaller frame in size standing at only 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds, he still needs to be accounted for outside the tackles.

Secondary Playmaking

Hampton brings a veteran group of secondaries: Cam Sturdifen, Caimon Mathis, Brandon Parnell, Anthony Hightower III, and many more who will hold down the back end, looking to neutralize a Terps passing attack that has more questions than answers.

The Terps have returning defensive backs Jamare Glasker, recently announced returning Dontay Joyner, and Lavian Scruggs. In the safety room, Messiah Delhomme looks to take another step up in year two, alongside the versatile Jayden Shipps.

It's simple: who can create turnovers, limit the yards through the air, and play aggressively without missing their responsibilities in coverage.

Stay tuned for the Terps' opener on Saturday and for more of our team's coverage, beginning with our game preview later today.

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