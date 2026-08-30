Two extremes are true: this is the best roster Maryland football has assembled in a very long time, but it will have to contend with what looks like the deepest conference in the sport.

So with the season opener just one week away, we'd like to set the record straight on what our personal expectations are for the Terps this fall.

Is a 13th game in our crystal balls? And who do we think will stand out the most on the journey to try to get there? Read on to find out.

Mike Ostrowski

Record: 6-6 (3-6)

Signature Win: Virginia Tech

Team MVP: Malik Washington

Bowl: Pinstripe

A few weeks ago, I would have been all aboard the 7-5 hype train, but with the Terps already suffering major losses in the secondary and in the pass rush, my confidence in the squad pulling off more than one upset has dropped significantly.

Instead, I see a squad that is built to once again have a strong start - highlighted by taking down a vastly overrated Virginia Tech team in Week 3 - before fading down the stretch.

While I don't forsee James Franklin having quite as rough a start with VT as, say, Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill, the revamped Hokies are in a much more delicate position than is widely let on. Having this test early in the season and in primetime is a huge opportunity for the Terrapins, and one they can't afford to waste on their path back to bowl contention.

James Franklin did not lose a game at Maryland while coaching Penn State, but an early season matchup with VT gives Maryland a real chance at breaking that streak of dominance this year. Photo by Tommy Gilligan | USA TODAY Sports

From that point, the 3-0 Terps would then take three of the four contests against UCLA, Rutgers, Wisconsin, and Purdue. Once again, the arm of Malik Washington will keep them in most games, but a lack of depth in the secondary will be exploited by the Big Ten's other pass heavy offenses.

Only six wins may feel like a disappointment - and in all honesty, it probably is - but it will still be enough to earn Maryland fans a trip back to the Bronx, where, just like in 2021, they will have a chance to face another old ACC foe: the Pitt Panthers.

Michael Cavallo

Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Signature Win: UCLA

Team MVP: Malik Washington

Bowl: Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland’s 2026 path hinges on three defining elements, a nonconference schedule they should realistically navigate, two pivotal Big Ten toss‑up games against UCLA and Nebraska that will shape their trajectory, and a punishing November stretch that has repeatedly derailed otherwise promising seasons. If the Terps can split those swing games and finally avoid their annual late‑season fade, they’ll position themselves for another bowl appearance.

The Terps' best opportunity for a true 2026 statement victory comes at home against UCLA, a matchup that arrives early in the season before depth attrition and injuries typically begin to chip away at the roster. UCLA brings talent but also inconsistency, and Maryland’s athletic profile aligns well with what usually gives the Bruins trouble.

A secondary candidate for a signature win is a road upset at Nebraska, especially if Malik Washington outperforms Anthony Colandrea in a tight, late‑possession game.

Nebraska (pictured) and UCLA were two of three straight one score losses for the Terps last season. It was those toss-ups that ultimately cost Maryland a bowl berth for the second straight season. Photo by Tommy Gilligan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington projects as Maryland’s team MVP because his development is the single biggest factor in determining the program’s ceiling.

He’s the most dynamic offensive weapon on the roster, capable of elevating the entire unit with his arm talent, mobility, and ability to create off‑script. His offseason focus on finishing drives and improving fourth‑quarter execution directly targets Maryland’s most persistent weakness, giving the Terps a chance to flip close games that have slipped away in recent years.

If Washington delivers a true Year 2 leap, Maryland becomes dangerous enough to steal a game or two they otherwise wouldn’t, and that alone could swing their season.

A Duke’s Mayo Bowl matchup against NC State fits Maryland’s 2026 profile perfectly. A mid‑tier Big Ten bowl slot, an East Coast location that makes travel easy for fans, and an opponent that provides a meaningful measuring stick for where the program stands heading into 2027.

It’s the type of game that would generate real interest and give Maryland a chance to close the season with momentum.

Jaden Golding

Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Signature Win: Virginia Tech

Team MVP: Sidney Stewart

Bowl: Music City Bowl

I really wanted to provide more optimism about this 2026 Maryland Terrapins squad, but the uncertainty around the wide receiver group's production, the loss of two key defensive starters, and overall youth on the team make me hesitant to call for an above .500 record for the first time since 2023.

If there's one thing I've learned from being a Maryland football watcher over the years, it's that August into September is always a positive for the program, with strong starts against its non-conference opponents. This year I expect nothing less....

Opening up against Hampton, traveling to UConn in week two, and returning home for a local rivalry showdown against the James Franklin-led Virginia Tech Hokies.

I'm in agreement with Mike Ostrowski that this season's signature win will come up at home against Virginia Tech in a Saturday night primetime slot, fueling a hot 3-0 start to the season.

Malik Washington could really have a coming-out performance in front of a primetime audience at home against Tech, despite the return of former VT head coach Brent Pry to man the defense. There are also questions regarding the offensive line at Tech and how former Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer does within the offense.

With the loss of edge rusher Zahir Mathis, I envision Sidney Stewart developing and growing even more after a team-high seven-sack 2025 season. This season, Stewart will finish with double-digit sacks, 50+ tackles, two or more forced fumbles, and at least 50 pressures en route to first- or second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Maryland is counting on a repeat of Stewart's freshman All-American campaign - especially with his wingman now sidelined for the entite season. Photo by Jamie Sabau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense will be the catalyst if the Terps can stay within reach in those tougher Big Ten matchups against Illinois, USC, UCLA, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Maryland's other three victories should come against Rutgers on Oct. 17th, at Purdue on Nov. 7th and finally back at home against Wisconsin a week later on Nov. 14th.

Those six total wins should be enough to return to Nashville for the Music City Bowl (2023 won against Auburn) against a middle-of-the-pack SEC team such as South Carolina, which can provide a good QB matchup between Washington and star Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers to finish the season and reclaim a bowl victory.

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