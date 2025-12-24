More Terp Performances In NFL Week 16

I've already highlighted key performances from former Terrapin football players DJ Moore and Stefon Diggs in week 16 of the NFL, but others also had nice showings. Let's talk about who and see how they've been doing in the league....

Tight end Chig Okonkwo (Tennessee Titans)

Okonkwo vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Six receptions, 44 yards, seven-yard touchdown reception on eight targets. This outing marked his season-high in both receptions and targets on the season.

It was Okonkwo's first touchdown reception of the 2025 season, he now has 51 receptions for 503 yards and one score.

The fourth-year tight end has had a steady production of at least 47 receptions, 450 + receiving yards, and one score throughout his Tennessee tenure.

TE Chig Okonkwo scored this richigulous touchdown in a 26-9 win vs. Kansas City, marking Okonkwo’s first TD of the season



Okonkwo tied a season-high with six catches in the win, adding 44 receiving yards on eight targets #HeATerp pic.twitter.com/v38qBpYKXu — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) December 22, 2025

Running Back Ty Johnson (Buffalo Bills)

Johnson carried the ball three times for 16 yards and a score in the Buffalo Bills' close 23-20 victory on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Johnson serves as a backup to star running back James Cook. Although he plays a key role as a pass catcher out of the backfield, quarterback Josh Allen can rely on him for quick yards underneath or out in the screen game.

Johnson had 32 carries for 149 rushing yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and two scores on the ground. He also has 19 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Bills RB Ty Johnson notched his second TD of the season with this one-yard run vs. Cleveland, posting 16 yards and three carries in the 23-20 win #HeATerp pic.twitter.com/wEibPbkt8X — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) December 22, 2025

Wide Receiver Tai Felton (Minnesota Vikings)

Felton hauled in a catch for six yards in the Vikings' 23-20 victory at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

Felton has three receptions for 25 yards in his rookie campaign. Yes, it's a modest total, but Felton has been playing behind the tandem of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. T.J. Hockenson and Jalen Nailor have also been heavy targets outside of the top two wideouts as well.

With Nailor in the final year of his rookie contract, that could pave the way for Felton to emerge as wideout No. 3 in 2026 if the Vikings elect not to re-sign Nailor.

Felton is gaining valuable experience with some of the NFL's best young wide receiver talent and can surely apply what he sees to his game as he develops.

Felton also got a chance to reunite with two other former Terps on the Giants, Beau Brade and Deonte Banks.

Offensive lineman DJ Glaze (Las Vegas Raiders) and Safety Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts)

Glaze made his 15th start at right tackle for the Raiders this season, where he faced one of the league's best defenses, the Houston Texans.

Cross made six total tackles (three solo) in a tough 48-27 loss on Monday night, which seriously derails the hope of the Colts making the postseason. Cross has 102 total tackles (60 solo & 42 assisted), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, five pass deflections, and eight stuffs this season.

Cross is a key staple in the Indianapolis secondary as a tackler and physical presence that has improved every season.

Stop scrolling and show some MF respect for Nick Cross pic.twitter.com/gyl6V5Ad6n — Colts Enjoyer (@TheColtsEnjoyer) October 16, 2025