NFL Terps: Wide Receiver Tai Felton Pushing For WR 3 Role With The Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a pivotal season in which returning to the NFL Playoffs in 2026 will be a requirement. One former Maryland Terrapin wide receiver, Tai Felton, is hoping to contribute to that goal with a more expanded role in the offense. But he must first prove his value and skill level within this offense to make the 53-man roster, which will be cut down next Monday after the final week of preseason.

For Felton, he made the roster last season but didn't see much time on the field, sitting behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and former wideout three Jalen Nailor, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. This season, he's looking to fill the void at the wideout three position, but he has stiff competition in veteran wideout Jauan Jennings.

Jennings is a six-year veteran who comes over from the San Francisco 49ers, where he built up his career from a 7th-round pick to a valuable wideout depth piece who can fill in when his name is called upon.

But for Felton, it hasn't fazed him at all, as he talked about his development, staying ready and focused coming into year two with Minnesota despite the crowded receiver room after this past Saturday's preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens, stating:

"I definitely give kudos to my guys at Maryland," Felton said. "I'm kind of in the same situation I was in at Maryland; I was a young guy, came in to a lot of five-star guys, and kind of had to wait and learn to just stay down and wait my time. But just definitely never got too high on the highs, never getting to low on the lows. Learning every day, and when my time comes and my number gets called, going in there and balling out."

During Saturday's loss against the Vikings, Felton hauled in a 50-yard reception from his fellow second-year teammate J.J McCarthy, where Felton hauled in the contested deep bomb pass down the sideline over a Baltimore defender.

J.J. McCarthy LAUNCHES a deep ball to Tai Felton 🚀pic.twitter.com/ZbOILRqvAx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2026

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell talked about Felton at length after the preseason loss to Baltimore saying:

"He’s had a good camp. I think he’s made some good plays. It was good to see him make a couple of plays today. We want to continue to see where he’s at in his ability to execute at multiple positions," O'Connell said. "Because that’s going to be his game-day role. He’s got to be ready to serve as a depth position behind those top three guys. We want to get him some work. He’s got a different skill set with his speed and explosiveness.”

We'll be rooting for Felton and hope to see him take advantage of every opportunity he receives.

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