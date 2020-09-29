Offensive Line Play Critical to Maryland's 2020 Success

The offensive line started the 2019 season strong through non-conference play after allowing just one sack through the first two weeks before giving up four against Temple. The efficiency in conference play, however, dipped as the competition level increased and Maryland finished the 2019 season averaging over three sacks per game. Inconsistencies along the starting rotation coupled with a new left tackle gave offensive line coach John Reagan an opportunity to work through the growing pains as the offensive success sputtered during conference play. Now Maryland enters the 2020 season with three returning offensive linemen from last year’s unit as the play in the trenches will be the determining factor.

The return of senior Johnny Jordan gives Maryland versatility along the line, at the very least. His nearly two-week return has given the senior a chance to acclimate in the trenches as he hopes to stave off Spencer Anderson from a starting role as Locksley is giving no guarantees for the starting lineup this season.

If Jordan does win the battle, that doesn’t mean Anderson is removed from starting contention. Right guard Austin Fontaine remains opted out of the upcoming slate and Anderson can be the interior guard for Maryland in Fontaine’s absence. The majority of Anderson’s reps within the program have come at tackle, though, to give offensive line coach John Reagan options as junior Marcus Minor could shift from right tackle to guard. The move for Minor to guard could pave the way for Hunt or possibly junior Tyran Hunt to line up at right tackle as Reagan fiddles with his starting five.

Versatility does not always mean consistency as Maryland will hope to avoid the plug-and-play that led to four different offensive line pairings a season ago. Where the Terps’ offensive line can get consistency is at left tackle, where redshirt sophomore Jaelyn Duncan made arguably the biggest in-season development of any Terp a season ago. After opening the season in a battle with senior Ellis McKennie, Duncan made his first career start in the Week Two win against Syracuse and never looked back. Locksley gave credit to Duncan’s “night and day” development over the course of the 2019 season as he steps into 2020 with another chance to build off his success while towering 6-foot-8 senior tackle TJ Bradley still provides plenty of intrigue as the team’s blindside blocker.

Alongside Duncan could be first-year guard Johari Branch, who was one of four signees out of Independence C.C. to close the 2020 cycle. Branch has starting experience at the college level as the former 2017 recruit started six games for Eastern Illinois as a redshirt freshman to make the Power Five transition easier for the the 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman.