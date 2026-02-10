Promising Young Edge Rusher Shares Thoughts On Return To Maryland For 2026

During his freshman season for Maryland, Sidney Stewart delivered a consistent performance that no one had expected from a first-year player. Now, for this sophomore year, Stewart has made up his mind to return to Maryland, all set to grow his record even higher.

Due to a controversial eligibility ruling, Stewart was stripped of his senior high school season at Concordia Prep in Towson. This made the young prospect shift his focus to intensely build his physicality through training. That preparation paid off immediately upon arriving in College Park.

Sidney Stewart’s Impact On The Terps

His significance was felt from the opener. Stewart's first career sack resulted in a safety during a win over Florida Atlantic. By season's end, he had sacks in eight games and tackles for loss in nine, capping the year with 10.5 TFLs, breaking a 46-year-old freshman school record.

Reflecting on his debut year, Stewart views it as validation of his potential. He believes a fully healthy version of himself achieved significant success, setting a high bar for what's next.

The modern college landscape forced Stewart into a tough offseason choice. He was to either enter the transfer portal or return to Maryland. With ample NIL opportunities and roster fluidity dominating discussions, the majority of college football players in today‘s landscape would have taken the first choice. However, for Stewart, the process proved emotionally draining.

In a recent interview with InsideBlackandGold, he compared it to a relationship strained by arguments, requiring back-and-forth until reaching an agreement or parting ways. Ultimately, his deep affection for the program, coaches, and teammates tipped the scales.

Teammates like quarterback Malik Washington and fellow edge Zahir Mathis announcing their returns also played a role in solidifying his decision. According to Stewart, the group, now joined by early enrollee Zion Elee, is the nation's most talented young edge group, who are all set to strike in a highly promising 2026 season.

Stewart’s Focus On Growth

With the decision behind him, Stewart shifts attention to his offseason training and growth. Thanks to his familiarity with Maryland's workout structure and spring practice timeline, he gets to plan his targeted training much more effectively.

He continues working with Dan Yarborough, his former high school coach at Concordia Prep and current defensive line coach at Mount St. Joseph, who trains several top Baltimore-area linemen.

Beyond individual gains, Stewart eyes a playoff push for Maryland after recent four-win seasons. He believes the talent exists to achieve it, all they need is good leadership.

