Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank Explains Big Ten's Initial Decision, Nebraska President Caught on Hot Mic

AhmedGhafir

Two days since reports indicating a Big Ten revote was imminent, Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank offered additional insight into the conference's decision to cancel fall sports. In a Senate hearing on Tuesday regarding name, image and likeness, Blank admitted the inability to adequately test and uncertain heart-related issues surrounding COVID-19 led to the initial to cancel the upcoming season while the league will not reverse its decision until it has "answers" on those matters.

The Big Ten was at the forefront of a cautious evaluation process and was the first Power Five conference to postpone fall sports until 2021. The decision has drawn widespread criticism aimed largely at commissioner Kevin Warren, but Blank's rationale during Tuesday's hearing provided insight into the Big Ten's decision-making as they reevaluate evolving conditions.

“Until we have answers to that, we will keep our season postponed. Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and things that we have ways to deal with them effectively, we will try to plan a delayed season.” Conflicting reports also emerged over the weekend as several Big Ten schools, including Maryland, were rumored to opt out of a fall season if the Big Ten reverses course but while the Big Ten continues discussions ahead of a formal decision, Blank noted the conference's efforts to reach a "consensus" decision. "I can't say what the vote is going to look like," she added. "Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority based decisions, but I'll be honest, we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes."

As fans eagerly await news from the Big Ten, more fuel was added to the fire on Tuesday morning when Nebraska president Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic saying "we're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight," in a conversation with Bob Hinson director of the National Strategic Research Institute. Carter addressed his comments after the fact and after saying the quotes were taken out of context, he added he remains "cautiously optimistic like everybody else" as the Big Ten reevaluates their decision.

