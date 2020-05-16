Quince Orchard (Md.) cornerback Ryan Barnes saw his recruitment explode once the 2021 cycle kicked off with Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and Penn State just a handful to jump into the mix. While the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect was able to squeeze in a handful of visits in the spring, the last few weeks has given Barnes an opportunity to gauge his interest among his extensive list of suitors.

Barnes, like several, was looking forward to the possibility of visiting schools this summer in hopes of delving into a potential end of summer commitment. This week, however, the NCAA announced their decision to extend the recruiting dead period June 30, which gives Barnes more time to stick to his schedule to navigate through an abnormal recruiting cycle. “I’ve built a schedule where I go for a run, eat, get into school then go out to a field. I have some weights that I’ve been using too, but from there, just really relax and spend the rest of the day getting back to coaches that are texting me,” Barnes told AllTerrapins. The recent string of commitments across the 2021 class has led more schools across the country to ramp up their pursuit, but Barnes isn’t there just yet. “Just because you see these kids committed, so schools are starting to push the communication more. There’s been a big increase in the last few weeks, it would be a lot of schools that are consistent with me.”

A big aspect for Barnes’ recruitment is the in-person feel that one only gets from visiting a school, so schools have maintained contact with Barnes through weekly Zoom meetings to show him the aspects of a school that are most important to him. “Being on campus is a big thing during the recruiting process, so it just shows a lot, so having just those small meetings help with the process. They kind of break it up so they’re not covering everything in one meeting, so it’s usually 30-minutes or an hour just going over stuff about campus, about the program, so it gives you a chance to see a little bit of everything.”

Despite a defensive backs coach in place, Barnes remains a top target for Maryland as he reconnected with defensive coordinator Jon Hoke on Friday. Maryland’s recruit-by-committee philosophy paid off with a pair of Barnes’ teammates in defensive linemen Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley as Hoke, inside linebacker coach George Helow and outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans chase the coveted prospect.

“The message is about why Maryland, why it’s the best fit for me and how I fit with the program. It is close to home, which is something that we’re looking at but won’t be a difference maker in the decision. It won’t make or break a school.”

While Barnes is hopeful to take more visits in July if permitted, he’s keeping an eye on the wave of commitments over the coming weeks as more schools fill spots.

“We understand it’ll be hard to visit schools, even though we’re looking forward to it. We’re preparing to make a decision without seeing the schools.”