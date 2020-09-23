Senior defensive tackle Olu Oluwatimi has opted out of the 2020 season, sources confirm.

Oluwatimi becomes the sixth opt out for Maryland heading into the 2020 season, joining quarterback Josh Jackson, defensive tackle Jalen Alexander, cornerback Vincent Flythe, linebacker TJ Kautai and offensive guard Austin Fontaine. The news comes hours after the Big Ten announced plans for football to return this fall beginning October 23-24. Senior center Johnny Jordan, one of the six original opt-outs, returned last week to the program.

For a defensive line that ranked near the bottom of every statistical category a season ago, Oluwatimi’s departure opens a big hole along the defensive line for Maryland as he and Jalen Alexander serve as two opt outs in the trenches. Maryland signed a pair of juco prospects in Almosse Titi and Ami Finau to help stagger the depth inside as their signings become magnified now, while freshman defensive tackle Tre Smith was also signed but remains in rehab as a result of injury sustained over the offseason. Maryland will look to begin fall camp as new defensive line coach Brian Williams works with the unit.

Oluwatimi finished his career in College Park with 56 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss, including three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Oluwatimi was one of five Maryland players to start in all twelve games as he appeared in 35 of his last 36 games. Oluwatimi was one of five additions from DeMatha Catholic in the 2017 cycle, joining DJ Turner, Lorenzo Harrison, Tino Ellis and Terrance Davis.