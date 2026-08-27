Maryland Zion Elee earns spot on Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List

Zion Elee’s rapid rise took another step forward as he was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, a national honor reserved for the most impactful first‑year players in college football. His early production, poise, and playmaking ability have already positioned him as one of Maryland’s most exciting young talents, and this recognition underscores just how quickly he’s becoming a difference‑maker for the Terps.

Elee’s growing list of accolades continues to reflect his status as one of the most decorated freshmen in the country. In addition to earning a spot on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, Elee was selected to the On3 College Football Preseason True Freshman All-America Team, further cementing his national profile before ever taking a collegiate snap. His resume entering Maryland is unmatched in program history.

According to 247Sports, Elee is the highest-rated recruit the Terrapins have ever signed, earning a remarkable 99.75 rating, surpassing Stefon Diggs’ previous program-best 99.69, and ranking as ESPN’s No. 2 overall player in the nation. A consensus No. 1 prospect in Maryland, he chose to stay home and represent the Terps, carrying the pedigree of a St. Frances Academy standout, a 2024 MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a participant in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl.

His inclusion on the Shaun Alexander Award watch list places him among 37 elite freshmen across the FBS, underscoring the national expectation that Elee is poised to become one of college football’s most impactful newcomers. The 14 semifinalists for the award will be revealed on November 4, 2026, followed by the announcement of the five finalists on December 2. The winner will be named on December 28, with the formal presentation taking place at the 90th Maxwell Awards on March 13, 2027.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻’𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻.



Zion Elee was named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List.



📰 https://t.co/ND4uapZwf5 pic.twitter.com/TeR30kjX0z — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 26, 2026

Maryland's edge rusher continues to stack national recognition, earning ESPN’s No. 9 spot among Big Ten impact freshmen while also landing on Fox Sports’ Top 10 Impact Freshmen list for 2026. Together, the dual honors highlight his rising profile and reinforce how central he is to the Terps’ 2026 outlook, elevating expectations for a defense eager to take a major step forward.

Elee’s resume is already stacked with elite credentials, having participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in January 2025. His dominance began early, including a standout sophomore season in 2023 at Joppatowne High School where he posted 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. When it came time to choose a college, Elee selected Maryland over a national slate of powerhouse programs, South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State, solidifying one of the most significant recruiting wins in Terrapins history.

Elee can leave a real mark in 2026 by becoming the kind of freshman who doesn’t just flash talent, but changes games. His path starts with turning his elite traits, explosiveness, length, and instincts, into consistent production against Big Ten competition. If he can tilt protections, force offenses to account for him on every snap, and create havoc in high‑leverage moments, he immediately becomes Maryland’s most disruptive defensive piece. Add in his national pedigree and the spotlight already on him, and Elee has a chance to redefine what a true freshman edge rusher can be in College Park. He can be a tone‑setter, a momentum‑shifter, and a foundational building block for a defense looking to take a major step forward.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native can help Maryland fix its 2025 defensive imbalance by attacking the exact problem that held the Terps back (opponents staying ahead of schedule with easy, consistent gains on the ground). Maryland’s pass rush was strong last season, 2.25 sacks per game, seventh in the Big Ten, but it rarely mattered because offenses were living in second‑and‑five and third‑and‑manageable. That’s where Elee’s skill set becomes transformational. His burst off the edge and ability to win early in the down can shrink rushing lanes before they develop, forcing ball carriers to redirect or bounce plays wider than designed.

His length and closing speed also allow him to disrupt zone schemes, knife into the backfield, and turn those four‑yard gains into zero or negative‑yard plays. If he consistently creates havoc on first down, Maryland’s defense flips the script (more second‑and‑longs, more obvious passing situations, and more chances for the Terps’ already-productive pass rush to take over). In short, Elee’s impact isn’t just about sacks. It’s about breaking the rhythm of opposing offenses and giving Maryland control of the down‑and‑distance battle they struggled with all last season.

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