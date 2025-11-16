Stefon Diggs Goes for Over 100 Receiving Yards in Win Over Jets
The New England Patriots continue their impressive season, defeating AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, 27-14, on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
Maryland native and former Maryland Terrapin continues his resurgent season after a season-ending torn ACL last year with the Houston Texans.
Diggs hauled in nine catches for 105 yards on 11 targets. He caught two catches of 20 + yards as well. This marks the third time this season that Diggs has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in a game. The other two coming:
Oct. 5th at. Buffalo: 10 catches for 146 yards on 12 targets, longest reception: 32 yards
Sep. 28th vs. Carolina: six catches for 101 yards on seven targets, longest reception 33 yards
That was also Diggs's 15th career primetime game, where he finished with at least 100 receiving yards, which tied Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss for second most in NFL history.
Fellow wideout Kayshoun Boutte missed Thursday's contest with a hamstring injury, paving the way for a heavy dose of targets for Diggs. Bouttee is one of the young receivers in the Patriots' wide receiver room who has benefited from Diggs's presence, posting 23 receptions, 431 yards, 18.7 per catch, and five touchdowns.
Both of those previous games were back-to-back wins for New England, marking the start of their current eight-game win streak. The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East and hold the NFL's best overall record at 9-2.
When asked after the game by NFL Network's Judy Battista, on how the offense is performing effectively, he said, "Complimentary football. Defense is playing well, and special teams is as well. We've got a good quarterback and running back. Everyone is doing their jobs."
When asked about that quarterback, second-year quarterback from North Carolina, Drake Maye, Diggs went on, "He's doing his job, he's a young player that is playing extremely well. He's got a decent supporting cast, but he's out there making plays. I'm just super proud of him and looking forward to the next one."
Diggs has helped Maye take a major developmental leap in his second year as the Patriots' starting quarterback; the two have built a strong rapport on and off the field. New England ranks in the top 10 in four major offensive categories: Total yards- 371.8 (9th), passing yards- 244.1 (8th), points- 26.5 (8th), and third-down conversion percentage- 42.7% (7th). At the pace Diggs is on, he could be well on his way to his 7th 1000+ yard receiving season and could even be in NFL Comeback Player of the Year discussions.
