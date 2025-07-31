All terrapins

Stefon Diggs is impressing the Patriots with his play at Training Camp

Coming off tearing his ACL in the 2024 season, Stefon Diggs seems to have not missed a beat so far in the Patriots' 2025 training camp.

Jaden Golding

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a one handed catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Training camp for the Patriots has been long underway, and the 2025 NFL regular season is approaching the first week of September. The media is wondering what Drake Maye's year two will look like and how this new-look Patriots team can compete with the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapport said today on Good Morning Football, "I think it's safe to say that Stefon Diggs, early on at training camp, has exceeded the expectations of the Patriots. Just physically. You go back to last season, it was a significant injury that took him off the field for the Houston Texans. If you tear your ACL, for many guys, you can practice in training camp, but it takes you several games to get back into it. It does not feel like that's the case for Diggs."

Diggs signed a three-year $63.5 million contract with the Pats, who are hoping the soon-to-be 32-year-old in November, to be an elite No.1 receiver option for the young Maye that can make big plays. This is a void that the Patriots' offense has been desperately missing since the departure of franchise legend Julian Newman.

When speaking to Kay Adams yesterday, Diggs said this about Maye: "He's poised and a lot cooler than I thought." Diggs continued, "When he breaks the pocket and is scrambling to be that young and have that mindset, I can spin it and throw it around with confidence, and he doesn't hang his head."

On day six of training camp, Diggs hauled in two touchdowns from Maye, already displaying their connection and the duo's potential to make game plays. Exciting stuff to see from the former Maryland product on his new team.

