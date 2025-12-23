Stefon Diggs Leads Patriots Receivers In SNF Victory Over Ravens

Former Maryland wide receivers in the NFL had a great week in week 16. First, it was DJ Moore on Saturday night, and then it was Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs yesterday evening at the Ravens.

Diggs has been a massive staple in an offense that has had a one-season turnaround, going from the 31st-ranked offense in 2024 to the fifth this year, and the worst passing attack in 2024 to the fourth in 2025.

However, over the past several weeks, Diggs had been quieter than usual, hauling in a combined eight receptions, 72 yards, and no touchdown receptions. During that stretch, New England (12-3) went 2-1, including a tough loss last week when it blew a 21-point lead against the Buffalo Bills.

Last night against Baltimore (7-8), Diggs was featured heavily and had nine catches, 138 receiving yards on 10 targets. It was Diggs' second-largest output this season and his fourth outing eclipsing 100+ receiving yards.

Stefon Diggs 9 REC, 138 YDS vs BAL Today.



32 years old coming off of a torn ACL still balling. 🔥pic.twitter.com/BpbEJ1Ib81 https://t.co/itAtRlK9Tp — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 22, 2025

He was everywhere on the field in his homecoming game, making contested grabs and timely catches for quarterback Drake Maye to target and count on.

Diggs' biggest catch came in the fourth quarter with New England trailing 24-21 with 3:02 left in the contest. It was fourth-and-two from the Baltimore 48-yard line, Maye found Diggs, who ran a short three-step out route, who made the tight catch past the outstretched arms of cornerback Ar' Darius Washington, who nearly undercut the pass for a pass breakup.

Diggs ran down the sideline for a gain of 21 yards, extending the Patriots' drive that the eventual game-winning 21-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson capped off.

Postgame, Diggs talked with the NBC Sunday night football crew, describing how this New England squad gutted out the tough come-from-behind victory on the road, stating:

"I feel like Vaves [Mike Vrabel] is doing something really special as far as the identity and what you're building off and the consistency. We run sprints every Wednesday. As an old player, you say, "Do I feel like doing this?" But it's not just the sprints, but it's the mentality. When you go into games like this, and you're tired. You've got leaders like Mack Hollins and Drake Maye as young quarterback being poised and being that positive force behind them, I feel like there's a lot of carryover, that stuff matters to me."

Diggs has been a model leader since arriving in New England in the offseason, working hard to bounce back from the injury-plagued 2024 season, taking the younger receivers under his wing, and being a stand-up teammate. He's always been quick to show love and praise his teammates, no matter the outcome of the game.

Stefon Diggs screaming at the Patriots sideline.



He was yelling at them to “Keep your heads up.” This is good leadership from Diggs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OfcFbdPJjI — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 22, 2025

It speaks to the quick turnaround Mike Vrabel and his staff have made in 2025 and how the players have fully bought into the culture they've set, now punching in their postseason ticket for the first time since the 2021 season.

Diggs on the season has 76 total receptions, 869 receiving yards, three touchdowns, averaging 57.9 yards per game in all 15 games.