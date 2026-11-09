Takeaways From Maryland Football's First Big Ten Victory In Over A Year

On Saturday, the Maryland Terrapins football team achieved a couple of feats on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers. Let's go through them real quick:

Defeated a Big Ten opponent for the first time since last season in week four on the road, 27-10, against Wisconsin.

Ended a six-game losing skid after beginning the 2026 season with a 2-0 record.

Interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim earned his first victory as head coach after taking over from Mike Locksley on Oct. 21st.

For Maryland Terrapins fans, Saturday was a huge relief after a disappointing season that at times felt pretty disastrous, with little to look forward to. However, Maryland held on to its fourth-quarter lead and fended off an almost last-second game-winning drive by Purdue.

What should Terps fans take away from the much-needed victory? Let's find out.

Chris Durr Jr. and Zion Elee Are Building Blocks Into A New Era

Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. finished Saturday's victory with four receptions, 127 receiving yards, and one touchdown. It's Durr Jr.'s fifth 100+ yard game of the season. He now has 62 receptions, 765 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, and he also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. Durr Jr. ranks 20th in the country in receiving yards, 21st in receiving yards per contest, and 8th in receptions per contest.

Home run hitter 💥 pic.twitter.com/M4CFUP0SnN — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Elee wreaked havoc on Purdue's offense, finishing with four tackles and 2.5 sacks, bringing his season total to six. The Terps' defensive pass rush had seven total sacks on the day. Elee looked explosive, agile, and relentless off the edge.

These two players played a huge role in Maryland holding on to the victory and stepped in at key moments to make game-winning plays.

If you're going to reshape this program to compete not only in the Big Ten Conference but also to win a National Championship, then keeping guys like this has to be a top priority. But it will come with a high price tag.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Where is the pass defense?

Maryland's defense helped them pull off the win and, at multiple points, build a comfortable two-score lead. But they also nearly allowed Purdue, on its final drive of the contest, to march down from its own five-yard line to the Terps 16-yard line in hopes of a game-winning drive.

In Saturday's game, receivers were open too often, working into the middle of the field for chunk plays and even outside the hashes for big gains. It's been a problem for the Terps all year.

Even with the Terps using a heavy dose of man coverage, they're losing the one-on-ones, which has allowed opposing offensive playmakers to produce in big ways. Zone coverage hasn't fared any better because receivers are still finding soft spots in these looks and beating them to the area.

Maryland Has Looked Better Since The Coaching Change

We can sit here and nitpick what the team still needs to clean up despite a close five-point win over Purdue, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. The response from the Terps since Rahim-Gladding took over the program has been on display.

Last weekend against Illinois, the Terps played hard from the get-go despite a 20-17 loss in which they led entering the fourth quarter 14-10.

Against Purdue, quarterback Malik Washington and the offense responded strongly in the third quarter with explosive plays from running back DeJuan Williams and Na'eem Abdul Rahim-Gladding despite a slow start in the first half. How about in the fourth quarter on 3rd-and-10 with 2:57 left in the game, when Washington connected with Gladding on a back shoulder throw to the left side for a 25-yard gain to keep the drive alive with a five-point lead.

Despite committing nine penalties for 107 yards, the team still found ways to respond to those negative plays by forcing turnovers and creating big plays for themselves.

The energy is high, and you could see it especially after the game when the Terps carried off interim coach Abdul-Rahim.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim's first win as Maryland's Interim Head Coach ❤️



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/sicjwqEFbY — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 7, 2026

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.