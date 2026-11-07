Maryland Beats Purdue 34-29: Terps Snap 13-Game Big Ten Losing Streak

The long-awaited sigh of relief across College Park finally arrived on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana. Displaying explosive playmaking and a relentless pass rush, the Maryland Terrapins outlasted the Purdue Boilermakers 34-29 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The victory marked Maryland’s first Big Ten Conference win of the 2026 season, successfully snapping an agonizing 13-game conference losing streak that had hung over the program for over a calendar year.

With the victory, Maryland improved to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, while Purdue dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference action. Driven by four total touchdowns from dual-threat quarterback Malik Washington and an extraordinary defensive front featuring seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss, the Terrapins weathered multiple Purdue rallies to secure a defining victory for the program.

First-Half Grind: Surviving the Field Goal Barrage

The opening half developed into a defensive battle of attrition as Purdue leveraged field position early. Boilermaker placekicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano put Purdue on the board first with a 47-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter, capping a 9-play, 34-yard drive. Lozano extended Purdue’s advantage to 6-0 early in the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal following a 12-play, 60-yard march, and added a 24-yard kick at the 7:20 mark to push the deficit to 9-0.

Maryland Terrapins running back DeJuan Williams (0) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland's offense found its spark with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter. Operating with urgency, Washington orchestrated a lightning-quick 3-play, 46-yard drive in just 36 seconds, capping it himself with an electric 15-yard touchdown run to trim Purdue's lead to 9-7. Although Purdue responded with Lozano’s fourth field goal of the half, a 36-yarder with 1:45 remaining, Maryland entered the locker room trailing 12-7, positioned for a second-half resurgence.

Explosive Third Quarter: The 21-Point Surge

Maryland completely flipped the momentum of the contest in the third quarter, outscoring Purdue 21-7 in a dominant third quarter. The Terrapins took their first lead of the game on their opening drive of the second half. Washington engineered a methodical 9-play, 75-yard drive spanning 6:07, punctuated by a 44-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding to put Maryland ahead 14-12.

Minutes later, after the Maryland defense forced a crucial turnover on a Purdue fumble recovered by linebacker Daniel Wingate, Washington capitalized on short field position. Operating from the 2-yard line, Washington punched in his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon on a 1-yard plunge, extending the advantage to 21-12.

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Purdue briefly cut into the margin when wide receiver Xavier Townsend executed a reverse for a 30-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left in the quarter. However, Maryland answered on the very next play from scrimmage. Running back DeJuan Williams found a seam along the left sideline and sprinted 75 yards for a breathtaking touchdown run, restoring a 28-19 lead. Williams finished as Maryland's primary rushing weapon, accumulating 99 yards on 14 carries (7.1 yards per attempt).

Clutch Fourth-Quarter and Defensive Stand

Purdue pushed back in the final frame as Lozano booted his fifth field goal of the game, a 22-yarder—to shrink Maryland’s cushion to 28-22 with 12:13 remaining. Faced with momentum threatening to shift toward the home crowd, Maryland delivered the game's knockout blow.

On a third-down situation from their own 11-yard line, Washington connected with Chris Durr Jr. on a bang pass as Durr broke multiple tackles for an 87-yard touchdown. The explosive connection gave Maryland a 34-22 lead and capped Durr Jr.'s standout performance of four receptions for a game-high 127 receiving yards.

Chris Mur’Durr’ed the Purdue defense for a 87-yard Terp touchdown!🐢 pic.twitter.com/XthGhb91tD — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) November 7, 2026

Purdue responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 2-yard touchdown run by Fame Ijeboi with 3:50 left, closing the deficit to 34-29. However, Maryland's defense shut down Purdue's final drive to preserve the victory as time expired.

Statistical Highlights and Defensive Front Dominance

Maryland's defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the afternoon, recording seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Freshman linebacker Zion Elee spearheaded the pass rush with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, while linebacker Nahsir Taylor anchored the defense with a game-high 11 tackles (four solo, one sack, 2.5 TFLs). Lavain Scruggs added eight tackles and a sack, while Trey Reddick contributed seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

Washington finished 13-of-18 passing for 253 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception, while adding 32 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground for a four-touchdown performance. By pairing explosive offensive strikes with aggressive front-seven pressure, Maryland put an end to its 13-game Big Ten losing streak and established momentum for the home stretch of the season.

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