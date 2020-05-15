Maryland lands Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has announced his decision to transfer to Maryland.

"Praise God from whom ALL blessing flow. Thank you to Coach Saban & The great U of A staff for giving me an opportunity to stay in sweet home Alabama my 1st year in college."

"This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf."

"Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I'm grateful to coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!" Tagovailoa wrote on Twitter.

Taulia, the younger brother of Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, comes into College Park with four years to play three.