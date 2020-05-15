AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Maryland lands Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

AhmedGhafir

Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has announced his decision to transfer to Maryland.

"Praise God from whom ALL blessing flow. Thank you to Coach Saban & The great U of A staff for giving me an opportunity to stay in sweet home Alabama my 1st year in college."

"This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf."

"Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I'm grateful to coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!" Tagovailoa wrote on Twitter.

Taulia, the younger brother of Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, comes into College Park with four years to play three. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Papi Chulo
Papi Chulo

Was just about to come post this, lets go!!!

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida center Michael Myslinski embraces football culture, recruiting shutdown

Top Maryland target Michael Myslinski gives a glimpse into how he copes with no in-person visits during a stressful time in recruiting, while his father's football career helped shape his passion.

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland

Terps have their first 2021 commit in from familiar grounds.

AhmedGhafir

St. John's running back Colby McDonald commits to Maryland

St. John's running back Colby McDonald becomes the third Cadet in the Terps' 2021 class.

AhmedGhafir

by

MDPride

Analysis: running back Colby McDonald to Maryland

Analysis on the Terps' latest commitment Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

SJC RB Colby McDonald set to announce

The second RB from the dynamic duo out of DC is set to announce his commitment.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Two-way athlete incoming for Maryland?

Corey Dyches entertaining offer to walk-on to Terps' basketball to become two-sport athlete

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

DE Terrance Butler releases top six

Maryland makes the cut for another local pass-rusher.

AhmedGhafir

How tight end coach Mike Miller revamped his position room through the '21 class

All four commits break down how they compliment each other and why they put their faith in Miller.

AhmedGhafir

by

Mulligan

Terps make top ten for JuCo target with local ties.

JuCo target keeps the Terps on his shortlist.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Maryland jumps into the mix for DeMatha cornerback.

Four early offers in for DeMatha 2022 defensive back BJ Blake

AhmedGhafir