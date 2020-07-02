AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Terp Profile: Running Back Tayon Fleet-Davis

AhmedGhafir

Name: Tayon Fleet-Davis

Position: Running back

Height/Weight: 6’0”/217 lbs

Class: Senior

2019 Stats: 265 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 63 rushes; 181 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches; appeared in first ten games of the season

Breakdown: It’s been a fast four years for Tayon Fleet-Davis, the former three-star running back out of Potomac (MD). Maryland went head-to-head with Syracuse out of high school before the hometown team won out in the summer heading into senior year, weeks after his teammate and former Terp Deon Jones announced his commitment. The physical running back showed his relentless motor out of high school as his physical run style helped him break through all arm tackles as he tallied ten touchdowns as a senior.

Fleet-Davis ended up becoming the first of three running backs for Maryland that cycle as Javon Leake followed later before Anthony McFarland became the last-minute signature pledge. The 6-foot, 217-pound running back made a name for himself in a crowded backfield once he hit the backfield as a sophomore when he scored his first-career touchdown in the season-opening home win against Texas. Fleet-Davis showcased himself as the all-around running back with his soft hands and ability to break loose into space as he played in every game as a sophomore.

His experience came in handy as a junior when the running back room suffered injury after injury, depleting the once-deep backfield. Fleet-Davis finished 2019 third on the team with 265 rushing yards despite missing the final two games for non-football reasons.

Heading into 2020, he returns with key veteran experience as just one of two upperclassmen running backs alongside senior Jake Funk. The staff signed a pair of running backs in Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs that will help shore up the run game, but Fleet-Davis has showcased what he can do with the ball once he finds space.

The running back room will be revamped heading into the fall, but Fleet-Davis can provide the bit of consistency out of the backfield as enters his final season in undoubtedly his biggest role yet. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Myslinski Takes in Duke, Maryland as he Eyes Next Round of Visits

Maryland and Duke visits in the rear-view mirror for Michael Myslinski ahead of three more.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

DJ Moore Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team

The Philly native was snubbed by the Big Ten Network, but landed on another list for the honor.

AhmedGhafir

With Jalen Smith gone, Maryland turns attention to next budding Baltimore star

Maryland basketball and highly-ranked Baltimore wings haven’t gone together much in the past but the Terps’ positive luck in Charm City recently could put to the test with the city’s highest-ranked recruit in more than a decade.

Josh Stirn

Maryland Commit Returns to Campus, Talks Growing Relationship with Fellow Commit

Lakeland (PA) tight end CJ Dippre made his way back onto campus earlier this week.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Locksley Explains How Leake Can Find Niche in New York

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley points to his success in two phases as reason for success in the NFL

AhmedGhafir

Wallace Loh Pens Farewell Letter in Final Day as Maryland President

Incoming president Darryll Pines will officially become the new University of Maryland president on July 1.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

New Maryland President Darryll Pines Releases Twelve Initiatives in First Statement

A new era for the University begins today as Pines begins as the school's 34th president.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Tight End Chigoziem Okonkwo

Upperclassman tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo serves as a primary target for Maryland this fall.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

Two new names emerge in Maryland's search for frontcourt help

Two new names have emerged in Maryland’s search for frontcourt help.

Josh Stirn

Hypothetical Conference Realignment Finds Maryland in Familiar Territory

How would Maryland fare this fall in the proposed conference realignment?

AhmedGhafir

by

OCTerp