Takeaways from Mike Locksley's Opening Press Conference

AhmedGhafir

-Head coach Mike Locksley announced that defensive tackle Jalen Alexander, right guard Austin Fontaine, center Johnny Jordan, quarterback Josh Jackson, cornerback Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai. Chigoziem konkwo also held out due to medical condition

-Locksley also noted that Jackson has likely played his final snap in College Park as the Terps have just one known scholarship quarterback on the roster. "Proud of him being able to make tough decision like he’s made and even prouder that he’s a guy that does things the right way off the field and will continue to pursue his education and finish his degree here at Maryland."

-Locksley also knowledged the position changes for Tyler Baylor from defensive end to tight end, Kam Blount from linebacker to tight end and Isaiah Hazel from wide receiver to safety.

-Maryland is still awaiting word for eligibility in regards to Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa within next 24-48 hours. Locksley reinforced that Maryland added South River (MD) walk-on David Foust while Locksley also noted sophomore quarterback Eric Najarian season within the program.

-NC State defensive end transfer Joseph Boletepeli has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 season, as expected.

-Locksley also noted the preventative health measures in place for the season, including plastic shield over facemask and masks underneath the helmet. Notes a big piece to adapting is organizing the pods/groups of student-athletes to maintain social distancing guidelines.

-Right tackles Marcus Minor and Spencer Anderson have taken snaps at center in Jordan's absence, while Locksley also noted Amelio Moran and Johari Branch as guys that “give us some experienced guys that played at a high level in the junior college ranks.” Maryland turned their attention to the offensive line to close the 2020 cycle as Locksley pointed to the incoming class and high school signees to pinch in.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jsm1021
jsm1021

Any idea if they'll take a late run at the grad transfer portal to get OL depth?

Maryland makes the top-10 for high-flying Philly guard

The Terps received some much needed good news on a shooting guard target on Sunday.

Josh Stirn

Projecting Maryland Football's Depth Chart Ahead of Fall Camp

We take a stab at projecting Maryland's two-deep with preseason camp just one day away

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Six Opt Out of 2020 Season, Tight End Medically Held Out for Season

Wave of opt outs hit Maryland hard on eve of fall camp

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Set to Begin Fall Camp as Concerns Remain Across Big Ten

Head coach Mike Locksley, running back Jake Funk and safety Antwaine Richardson are set to speak in the first press conference of the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

Five Intriguing Players for Maryland Ahead of Preseason Camp

Taking a look at our five most intriguing players to watch ahead of the start of preseason camp

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Five Positions to Watch During Preseason Camp

Breaking down key position battles as the Terps hope for more success in year two under Mike Locksley

AhmedGhafir

Sophomore Isaiah Hazel Listed as Defensive Back

First position switch for Maryland becomes public ahead of fall camp

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

Coach Speak: Carey Davis on New Offensive Tackle Commit Kyle Long

Hazelwood Central (MO) head coach Carey Davis breaks down Maryland's newest pledge

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Wastes No Time Sending Official Offers to 2021 Commits and Targets

Handful of Maryland commitments and targets announce their official scholarship offers beginning at midnight

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Locksley Forms National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

Head coach Mike Locksley is the president and founder of the new National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

AhmedGhafir