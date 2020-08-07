Takeaways from Mike Locksley's Opening Press Conference

-Head coach Mike Locksley announced that defensive tackle Jalen Alexander, right guard Austin Fontaine, center Johnny Jordan, quarterback Josh Jackson, cornerback Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai. Chigoziem konkwo also held out due to medical condition

-Locksley also noted that Jackson has likely played his final snap in College Park as the Terps have just one known scholarship quarterback on the roster. "Proud of him being able to make tough decision like he’s made and even prouder that he’s a guy that does things the right way off the field and will continue to pursue his education and finish his degree here at Maryland."

-Locksley also knowledged the position changes for Tyler Baylor from defensive end to tight end, Kam Blount from linebacker to tight end and Isaiah Hazel from wide receiver to safety.

-Maryland is still awaiting word for eligibility in regards to Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa within next 24-48 hours. Locksley reinforced that Maryland added South River (MD) walk-on David Foust while Locksley also noted sophomore quarterback Eric Najarian season within the program.

-NC State defensive end transfer Joseph Boletepeli has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 season, as expected.

-Locksley also noted the preventative health measures in place for the season, including plastic shield over facemask and masks underneath the helmet. Notes a big piece to adapting is organizing the pods/groups of student-athletes to maintain social distancing guidelines.

-Right tackles Marcus Minor and Spencer Anderson have taken snaps at center in Jordan's absence, while Locksley also noted Amelio Moran and Johari Branch as guys that “give us some experienced guys that played at a high level in the junior college ranks.” Maryland turned their attention to the offensive line to close the 2020 cycle as Locksley pointed to the incoming class and high school signees to pinch in.