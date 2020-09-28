Terps in the NFL: Week Three

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs entered Week Three as the NFL leading receiver but a tough road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams—and cornerback Jalen Ramsey—made for an intriguing storyline. But Buffalo continued their dominant ways as Diggs had a first-half touchdown called back due to penalty only to follow through in the second-half with a six-yard catch in the redzone. A last-second touchdown from Josh Allen to tight end Tyler Kroft sealed the victory as Diggs finished the game with 49 yards and one touchdown on six targets and four catches. Bills, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson also finished with one tackle.

Meanwhile Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made it two consecutive weeks with a strip sack in a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans and running back Derrick Henry. The third-quarter sack was the lone sack for the Vikings in Sunday’s loss. Ngakoue finished the game with a pair of tackles to go along with the sack.

Rookie running back Anthony McFarland made his debut in the Steelers’ win as he logged 42 rushing yards on six carries, including a 20-yard scamper, while adding a seven-yard reception. He finished with the second-most rushing yards in the crowded Pittsburgh backfield among James Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels.

Head coach Mike Tomlin credited McFarland for his impact following Sunday's win. “He was ready last week. That’s why we had the hat on him. Sometimes game circumstance doesn’t allow certain roles to develop, or things of that nature”, he told reporters. “We like the overall trajectory of his game. He’s been working hard and practicing hard, and having professional detail in his work, so we had trust in his abilities. It was good to get him in the mix. He brings a different skill set than some of the others, and I think they complement each other well." Offensive lineman Derwin Gray was inactive while safety Sean Davis did not record a stat.

The New England Patriots had a strong defensive showing as they forced a trio of turnovers including one fumble in the Raiders' own endzone that led to an easy Patriot touchdown. Cornerback JC Jackson recovered another a second of the three fumbles as he finished with six tackles and one pass deflection, while defensive tackle Byron Cowart registered in the start.

It was the first game for the Carolina Panthers without star running back Christian McCaffrey as the reliance on the receivers was amplified against of the matchup against the Chargers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater spreaad the wealth as wide receiver DJ Moore led the team in receiving yards (65) on four targets and two receptions. More hauled in a 38-yard reception midway through the third as the Panthers outlasted the Chargers 21-16 in their first win of the season.

For the second time in three weeks, a second former Terp suited up for primetime football when Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers secured a 37-30 road victory against on the New Orleans Saints, securing their first 3-0 start since 2015 as Savage finished second on the team with seven tackles, including five solo. He was listed as active after entering the matchup listed as questionable (groin), but helped overcome the halftime deficit and held off a fourth-quarter comeback.

List of Former Terps in the NFL

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs & DT Quinton Jefferson

Carolina Panthers WR DJ Moore & LB Jermaine Carter

Chicago Bears LB Josh Woods

Detroit Lions RB Ty Johnson

Green Bay Packers S Darnell Savage

Minnesota Vikings OLB Yannick Ngakoue

New England Patriots DT Byron Cowart & CB JC Jackson

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland, OT Derwin Gray & S Sean Davis