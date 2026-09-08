Terps In The NFL: Who's Currently On Rosters As The NFL Regular Season Begins This Week?

The NFL season begins Wednesday with a rematch of last year's Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. However, across the entire league, there are many familiar names from College Park who will be representing the Terps in opening week and the weekend.

The exact number of former Maryland Terrapin football players who've made NFL rosters for the 2026 season is 23. Let's dive into which of the 23 alumni are there and where they'll be playing this season.

Homecoming In The Nation's Capital

The Washington Commanders were busy this offseason overhauling their roster from a season ago. Head coach Dan Quinn looked to the homegrown talent from the DMV to bring in new players to help compete in the NFC East this season.

Signing four former Terps to the roster:

Safety Nick Cross: Cross enters his fifth season in the league and looks to become a leader and starting versatile free safety in this Washington defense that had a desperate need in its secondary.

Tight End Chig Okonkwo: Okonkwo joins the Commanders, looking to be another weapon for the Commanders that Jayden Daniels can use vertically, underneath, or on YAC opportunities.

Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs: Washington gets their long-coveted WR2 across from Terry McLaurin in the veteran Diggs, who posted 1,000 receiving yards a season ago.

Defensive Tackle Byron Cowart: Cowart was signed to the Commanders' practice squad after an impressive preseason showing.

New Weapon In Buffalo

Wide receiver DJ Moore: Moore joins Buffalo after a couple of years with Chicago, where his overall production was up and down. Now pairing with Josh Allen, Moore hopes to be the No. 1 guy the Bills have been looking for since the departure of Stefon Diggs after the 2023 season.

Running Back Ty Johnson: Johnson returns for his fourth season in Buffalo as the dependable veteran who can take carries off of Dalvin Cook, catch passes out of the backfield, and handle special teams return duties.

Receivers Looking To Expand Roles Out In The North

Wide receivers Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones: Felton looks to rotate in and out of the WR3 and WR4 roles in Minnesota to increase his production. Jones will most likely be buried on the depth chart barring any injuries to others, but he's suspended through the first three weeks of the season.

2026 Draft Class

Safety Jalen Huskey: Huskey will learn from the many veterans ahead of him on the depth chart in his rookie season. A good chance to learn the NFL pace and develop.

Offensive Lineman Alan Herron: Herron was stashed on the New Orleans practice squad and will get an opportunity to develop and practice for a future opportunity.

Returning Players To Their Teams

Offensive Tackle DJ Glaze: Glaze will be the Las Vegas Raiders' starting right tackle for a second straight season.

Offensive Lineman Spencer Anderson: Anderson looks to be the Steelers' starting right guard entering the season after winning the job over the offseason.

Offensive Lineman Josh Kaltenberger: The second-year lineman rejoins the Chargers' practice squad for a second stint and could be a call-up candidate in the event of injuries on the line.

Defensive Tackle Jordan Phillips: Phillips looks to take a leap in year two as a key piece on a young rebuilding Miami Dolphins team, anchoring the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive End Sam Okuayinonu: Okuayinonu injured his foot in the final practice before the 49ers' flight to Australia for their season opener, which resulted in the veteran being placed on IR.

Linebacker Josh Woods: Woods returns to Atlanta's 53-man roster as a key special teams piece and rotational linebacker if injuries occur within the room.

Cornerback Deonte Banks: Banks will be a rotational piece who can play outside and inside for the Giants and also field kickoff returns as well.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still: Still has established himself as an important player on Jim Harbaugh's Chargers' defense, manning the slot corner spot.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett: Bennett begins the season on IR with a knee injury. Will be a rotational corner piece when he returns.

Safety Dante Trader Jr.: Trader Jr., another young Miami player who will look to improve in year two in the starting strong safety spot and make plays in coverage and tackling.

Kicker Chad Ryland: Ryland's entering his fourth year and returning for his third season as the Arizona Cardinals kicker.

New Additions:

Offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze: From UFL to NFL, Ayedze, who signed with the Miami Dolphins back in June, is currently on the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Corey Bullock: Claimed by the Carolina Panthers off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, Bullock provides depth and is behind starting left guard Damien Lewis.

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