NFL Week 1 Opening Odds for Every Game (Line Movement in 49ers vs. Rams, Packers vs. Vikings, More)

Week 1 is finally here!

The NFL season opens up on Wednesday night with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks squaring off in a Super Bowl rematch, one of several standalone games in Week 1.

That’s right, we have Wednesday night, Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night for standalone games in Week 1. It doesn’t get much better than that, and the SI Betting team is going to have picks, props, odds, insights from oddsmakers and much more for the entire slate to open the season.

Each week here at SI Betting, we take a look at the opening odds for the next week of games to determine which lines will move, which teams are undervalued and to help bettors a jump start on planning out their picks for the slate.

Our team spoke with several oddsmakers about Week 1 of the season to find where there has been line movement since the summer and what has caused it.

The Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and several other contenders enter Week 1 as favorites , but there has been some notable line movement, especially in the Green Bay Packers’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

So, here’s where every team stands in the odds for Week 1.

2026 NFL Week 1 Opening Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds and Total (Wednesday)

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots: +145

Seahawks: -175

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: Seattle has come down from a -180 favorite to a -175 over the last week, but the rest of the game remains the same. It’s clear Seattle has an edge at home in this Super Bowl rematch.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds and Total (Thursday)

Spread

49ers +3.5 (-112)

Rams -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

49ers: +160

Rams: -192

Total

48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: This line has shifted towards the Rams since the summer, especially with Aaron Donald signing ahead of Week 1.

“Not a lot of significant line movement at this time, most would be driven by injury news to quarterbacks. But the Rams did move from -2.5 to -3.5 vs. the 49ers. Combo of the 49ers dealing with injuries to WR/TE and the Rams trading for Myles Garrett and adding Donald.” – Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager, BetMGM

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Odds and Total

Spread

Saints +7 (-110)

Lions -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: +250

Lions: -310

Total

49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line movement: The Lions remain as favorites in this game, and they’ve jumped slightly on the moneyline from -305 to -310.

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds and Total

Spread

Browns +7.5 (-110)

Jaguars -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +295

Jaguars: -375

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: The decision for Cleveland to start Deshaun Watson has actually moved the odds toward the Jaguars at some sportsbooks.

“The only one we saw somewhat significant move was Jags-Browns. That moved from 7.5 to 8.5, and that seemed to happen in tune with the news that Deshaun Watson is going to be the QB1. And then his subsequent preseason performance.” – Ty Gour Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Odds and Total

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-118)

Panthers +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Bears: -155

Panthers: +130

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: The total has crept up for this game at DraftKings, settling at 47.5 with kickoff less than a week away.

“One of the totals that moved: the Bears and Panthers, 44.5, now it's up to 47.5. When you look at the Bears, they were ranked pretty high in scoring last year. I think they were ranked in their top 10. They averaged about 25 points a game. I think the reason for this move, though, is when you look at the Bears' turnover ratio last year, it was like plus-22, and the bettors are kind of looking for that to continue.” – Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans Odds and Total

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-105)

Texans +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bills: -118

Texans: -102

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: This line remains the same with Buffalo set as a road favorite, but it’s possible this could flip if a lot of action comes in on Houston ahead of kickoff.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds and Total

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-108)

Colts +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ravens: -175

Colts: +145

Total

48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: The Ravens remain the clear favorite in this game in Jesse Minter’s head-coaching debut.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds and Total

Spread

Bucs +3.5 (-105)

Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bucs: +170

Bengals: -205

Total

50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line movement: Cincy’s moneyline odds have jumped from -198 to -205 ahead of Week 1, and the Bengals are also up to +1800 to win the Super Bowl. The market is high on this team with Joe Burrow healthy entering Week 1.

The total also fell a point from 51.5 to 50.5, though the OVER is heavily juiced (-118) this early in the week.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds and Total

Spread

Falcons +3.5 (-118)

Steelers -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Falcons: +154

Steelers: -185

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: Pittsburgh is now favored by 3.5 points (opened at 3) and is -185 on the moneyline in Week 1 against an Atlanta team with a ton of questions at quarterback.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Odds and Total

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-105)

Titans -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jets: +110

Titans: -130

Total

39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: The Jets are getting some love in the market, as this game has really come down after Tennessee opened up as more than a field goal favorite. This also has a very low total (39.5) in Week 1.

“The Titans opened up 3.5 over the Jets. That's now 1.5. Maybe the bettors see the Titans aren't that much better than the Jets. So, they took anything over 3 is, you know, good value. I think they believe that 3.5 was good value, but they also thought the 3 was good value. So, we've taken money on the Jets at +3.5, +3, and now, sitting at the 1.5.” – Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds and Total

Spread

Cardinals +10.5 (-110)

Chargers -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +410

Chargers: -550

Total

46.5 (-115/Under -105)

Line movement: The Chargers are double-digit favorites in Week 1, but this line has actually moved in Arizona’s direction since the lookahead this summer.

“The Chargers – we opened 11.5, they're down to 10.5. I don't know, it's just too high, I guess. Too high for Week 1.” – Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds and Total

Spread

Commanders +5.5 (-115)

Eagles -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Commanders: +180

Eagles: -218

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: The Eagles have moved from 4.5-point favorites to 5.5-point favorites over the last week, a good sign for a team that lost A.J. Brown in the offseason.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds and Total

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Raiders -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +160

Raiders: -192

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: The Raiders remain favored with Kirk Cousins set to start in Week 1. This total is one of the lower ones this week, but there hasn’t been much movement even with Cousins officially winning the job.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds and Total

Spread

Packers +1.5 (-112)

Vikings -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Packers: +102

Vikings: -122

Total

46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line movement: Green Bay is trending down with Josh Jacobs (Commissioner’s Exempt List) and Micah Parsons (PUP list) both expected to miss Week 1.

“Packers, they were 1.5, now the Vikings are 1.5. We opened based on our power ratings. Bettors think the Vikings are initially better than we do to start the season. And also Kyler Murray, if you look back, he's played some pretty respectable games for the opening game of the season when he was a starter.” – Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook

“The Packers have been trending downwards for their Week 1 matchup against the Vikings. A combination of injuries and problems for the Packers, and Kyler Murray winning the starting job, resulted in the line moving.” – Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Odds and Total (Sunday Night)

Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-118)

Giants +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -148

Giants: +124

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: Dallas remains a road favorite in this game, and there hasn't been any movement to the moneyline or total ahead of Week 1.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds and Total (Monday Night)

Spread

Broncos +3 (-120)

Chiefs -3 (+100)

Moneyline

Broncos: +124

Chiefs: -148

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line movement: With Patrick Mahomes expected to play in Week 1, oddsmakers have not really adjusted their lookahead lines for this game, even though Denver won the AFC West last season.

“We assumed that Mahomes was going to be good to go from the get-go until we heard otherwise. And we haven't heard anything to say he has been limited, or the offense will change at all, so we priced him in from the get-go.” – Ty Gour Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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