Ryan Kerrigan’s Big Ten Rankings Spotlight Sidney Stewart as a Rising Force on the Edge

Maryland Sidney Stewart’s breakout campaign just earned another major stamp of approval, as BTN analyst and former NFL star Ryan Kerrigan officially ranked him the third‑best pass rusher in the Big Ten. It’s a testament to Stewart’s explosive first step, relentless motor, and growing reputation as one of the league’s most disruptive young defenders. With “The Bull” already surging up conference boards, the question now becomes how high his production can climb, and how many sacks he’ll finish with by season’s end.

Stewart’s placement in Kerrigan’s rankings comes with strong context, sitting just behind two of the conference’s most established stars, Michigan’s John Henry Daley and Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei, both of whom have already built national reputations as high‑end pass‑rush talents. Stewart lands third, ahead of Oregon’s Teitum Tuioti and Minnesota’s Anthony Smith, two players widely viewed as future impact defenders in their own right. That positioning underscores how quickly Stewart has climbed into the upper tier of Big Ten edge rushers, earning recognition not just for potential but for production and consistency that already stack up against some of the league’s best.

As a true freshman in 2025, Stewart wasted no time establishing himself as one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive young defenders. He played in all 12 games with 11 starts and led Maryland with 7.0 sacks, a mark that tied for sixth in the conference and ranked first among all Power 4 freshmen while placing second among FBS freshmen nationally. Stewart also set a Maryland freshman record with 10.5 tackles for loss, surpassing a mark that had stood since 1979, and finished tied for 12th in the Big Ten in TFLs.

His impact was immediate and consistent, recording at least a partial sack in eight games and becoming the first Maryland true freshman since at least 2007 to notch four sacks in his first four appearances. Stewart’s debut performance foreshadowed the season to come. He delivered a sack that resulted in a safety, posted 3.0 tackles for loss, and tallied five total tackles in a Maryland victory, signaling the arrival of a major defensive force.

BTN’s Ryan Kerrigan ranks Sidney Stewart as the third-best pass rusher in the Big Ten 🐢



How many sacks will “The Bull” finish with this season? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2ldQhPwVOE — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) September 3, 2026

Stewart’s resume already reads like that of a seasoned veteran, not a first‑year player. His 2025 campaign earned him FWAA Freshman All-American and On3 True Freshman All-American honors, cementing his status as one of the nation’s top newcomers. Within the conference, he was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten, a rare achievement for a true freshman edge rusher. Stewart also landed on the prestigious Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, further validating his rapid rise and the impact he made from the moment he stepped on the field.

Stewart’s 2025 season wasn’t just a breakout. It was a launchpad, and everything about 2026 points to an even bigger leap. With a full offseason to build on his technique, add strength, and refine his pass‑rush counters, he enters the year not as an under‑the‑radar player but as one of the most feared returning edge defenders in the Big Ten. Maryland’s staff expects him to take on a larger role, both as a primary disruptor and as a tone‑setter for a defense that’s leaning heavily on his ability to wreck plays on his own.

Opposing coordinators will game‑plan for him now, but that attention only underscores how far he’s come, and how much room he still has to grow. With improved depth around him, more one‑on‑one opportunities, and the confidence of a player who’s already proven he can dominate, Stewart is positioned to push for double‑digit sacks, All‑Big Ten honors, and a spot among the conference’s true elite defenders. 2026 is the season where “The Bull” can turn recognition into stardom.

Stewart’s rise isn’t just an individual storyline. It’s a defining piece of Maryland’s 2026 identity. His presence off the edge gives the Terps a true game‑changing defender, the kind who can flip possessions, steal momentum, and elevate the entire unit’s confidence. With “The Bull” anchoring the pass rush, Maryland enters the season with higher expectations than any year in the Locksley era, believing they finally have the type of premier disruptor who can swing tight Big Ten matchups.

His growth, leadership, and ability to consistently create havoc set the tone for a defense aiming to take a major step forward, and his impact will be central to Maryland pushing for bowl positioning, conference relevance, and a ceiling that continues to rise with every snap he plays.

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