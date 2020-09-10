Handful of Waived Former Terps Signed to Practice Squads, Leake Earns Pair of Workouts

Maryland enters week one of the NFL season with twelve former Terps on an active NFL roster. While a handful of former Terps were waived ahead of Saturday’s 4 PM 53-man deadline, nearly the entire group found new homes as one has earned a pair of workouts since the surprising decision. We take a look where each former Terp that was waived will suit up for the 2020 season.

Linebacker Keandre Jones

After being waived by the Chicago Bears, the undrafted rookie didn’t have to travel very far as the Cincinnati Bengals invited Jones in for a workout. Jones and guard Keaton Sutherland were signed to the Bengals practice squad on Tuesday.

Safety Antoine Brooks, running back Trey Edmunds & offensive lineman Derwin Gray

After three of four former Terps waived by Pittsburgh on Saturday, Brooks, Edmunds and Gray were two of fourteen players signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. Brooks, a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is one of three defensive backs on the practice squad while Edmunds and Gray both served on the Steelers roster a season ago.

Offensive lineman Michael Dunn

Despite being waived following training camp by Cleveland, the former Maryland walk-on continues to live out his NFL dreams as the Browns signed Dunn to their practice squad a day later. Dunn spent time on both the Dolphins, Jaguars and Rams and was a member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He and offensive tackle Brady Aiello are the lone two linemen on the Browns’ practice squad.

Safety Sean Davis

After signing Davis in the offseason to a one-year deal, the Washington Football Team made the surprising decision to release the former Terp in favor of Troy Apke but it didn’t take long for Davis to find a home. The Steelers resigned the safety over the weekend as he challenges Terrell Edmunds in the starting rotation.

Tight end Tyler Mabry

The undrafted rookie shined for the Seahawks during training camp as a blocking tight end. Mabry signed to Seattle’s practice squad one day after being waived.

Defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, defensive tackle Cavon Walker and cornerback Tino Ellis remain unsigned. Ellis and the Saints agreed on an injury settlement on August 26 as he reverted back to New Orleans’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed on waivers.

Running back Javon Leake

After a surprise cut by the New York Giants, Leake earned a workout days later with the Indianapolis Colts as the undrafted rookie offers versatility out of the backfield and special teams. Leake left Indianapolis unsigned as he earned a workout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday alongside running backs Kenjon Barner and Brian Herrien.

List of Former Terps in NFL

Steelers running back Anthony McFarland

Steelers safety Sean Davis

Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Bills defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore

Bears linebacker Josh Woods

Packers safety Darnell Savage

Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

Lions running back Ty Johnson