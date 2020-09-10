Handful of Waived Former Terps Signed to Practice Squads, Leake Earns Pair of Workouts
AhmedGhafir
Maryland enters week one of the NFL season with twelve former Terps on an active NFL roster. While a handful of former Terps were waived ahead of Saturday’s 4 PM 53-man deadline, nearly the entire group found new homes as one has earned a pair of workouts since the surprising decision. We take a look where each former Terp that was waived will suit up for the 2020 season.
Linebacker Keandre Jones
After being waived by the Chicago Bears, the undrafted rookie didn’t have to travel very far as the Cincinnati Bengals invited Jones in for a workout. Jones and guard Keaton Sutherland were signed to the Bengals practice squad on Tuesday.
Safety Antoine Brooks, running back Trey Edmunds & offensive lineman Derwin Gray
After three of four former Terps waived by Pittsburgh on Saturday, Brooks, Edmunds and Gray were two of fourteen players signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. Brooks, a former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is one of three defensive backs on the practice squad while Edmunds and Gray both served on the Steelers roster a season ago.
Offensive lineman Michael Dunn
Despite being waived following training camp by Cleveland, the former Maryland walk-on continues to live out his NFL dreams as the Browns signed Dunn to their practice squad a day later. Dunn spent time on both the Dolphins, Jaguars and Rams and was a member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He and offensive tackle Brady Aiello are the lone two linemen on the Browns’ practice squad.
Safety Sean Davis
After signing Davis in the offseason to a one-year deal, the Washington Football Team made the surprising decision to release the former Terp in favor of Troy Apke but it didn’t take long for Davis to find a home. The Steelers resigned the safety over the weekend as he challenges Terrell Edmunds in the starting rotation.
Tight end Tyler Mabry
The undrafted rookie shined for the Seahawks during training camp as a blocking tight end. Mabry signed to Seattle’s practice squad one day after being waived.
Defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, defensive tackle Cavon Walker and cornerback Tino Ellis remain unsigned. Ellis and the Saints agreed on an injury settlement on August 26 as he reverted back to New Orleans’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed on waivers.
Running back Javon Leake
After a surprise cut by the New York Giants, Leake earned a workout days later with the Indianapolis Colts as the undrafted rookie offers versatility out of the backfield and special teams. Leake left Indianapolis unsigned as he earned a workout the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday alongside running backs Kenjon Barner and Brian Herrien.
List of Former Terps in NFL
Steelers running back Anthony McFarland
Steelers safety Sean Davis
Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart
Patriots cornerback JC Jackson
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Bills defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson
Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore
Bears linebacker Josh Woods
Packers safety Darnell Savage
Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue
Lions running back Ty Johnson