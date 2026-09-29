Terrapins In The NFL: Performances Up To Week Three

The 2026 NFL season has been underway for three weeks now. With that, some former Maryland Terrapins have made some noise in this first month of play.

Let's dive into some of the performances and see what's been notable across the league.

Wide Receiver DJ Moore: Buffalo Bills

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts to his touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo acquired Moore from Chicago after three seasons out north, seeking a WR1 who could form an elite pairing with superstar and MVP quarterback Josh Allen. In Moore's debut with Buffalo against the Houston Texans in week one, he caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The following week, Moore left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on a diving catch attempt in the end zone. Moore would not return and was held catchless for the contest.

This past Sunday, Moore returned for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with six catches on 10 targets for 67 total yards.

Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs: Washington Commanders

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs' return home has boded well not only for him but also for the Washington offense. With Terry McLaurin off to a slow start in 26', former Terp Chig Okonkwo missing time due to injury, and star QB Jayden Daniels out injured, Diggs has stepped up with consistent production.

Diggs has scored in the first two games of the season, finding the end zone twice in week two against Dallas.

Diggs has been a great safety blanket for both Daniels and backup QB Marcus Mariota, working the short-to-intermediate parts of the field to help extend drives.

Kicker Chad Ryland: Arizona Cardinals

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) kicks a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was one not to forget for the Arizona Cardinals, with an abysmal 3-14 overall record, and for Ryland, who had a rough season, making 25-of-33 field goal attempts (75.8%).

As we enter week four, Ryland has attempted eight field goals, making seven. His lone miss came in the season opener, where he missed a 54-yard attempt.

Ryland has also been perfect on extra-point attempts, making all six. Ryland is currently tied for the fourth-most consistent kicker in the league.

Offensive Lineman DJ Glaze: Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are a few statistics from PPF regarding Glaze's 2026 season up to this point:

63.8% overall grade (40th out of 69 total offensive tackles)

71.7% pass blocking grade (29th out of 69 total offensive tackles)

58.3% run blocking grade (42nd best)

Allowing only one pressure, one sack, and one penalty.

It speaks to Glaze being an instrumental piece, to an offensive line that has allowed Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins to be sacked only five times, and to an offense that has scored 88 points en route to a 3-0 start in 2026.

Let's keep an eye out for more of the other Terrapins on other teams in the league, and for those listed for a continued healthy, productive season.

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