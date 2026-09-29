Rams vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are both looking to bounce back from primetime losses when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

It looked like it was smooth sailing for the Rams in Denver as they took a 16-0 lead into halftime on Sunday night, but the Broncos rallied back for a 30-26 victory.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were unable to even tie the game after the Bears opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. The 27-7 loss in Chicago was Philadelphia’s first defeat of the season.

The Eagles have won four straight meetings against the Rams in the last four years, including a 28-22 postseason victory.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -3 (-108)

Eagles +3 (-112)

Moneyline

Rams: -155

Eagles: +130

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Rams vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Rams record: 1-2

Eagles record: 2-1

Rams vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Rams are 1-2 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 0-3 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in Rams games this season.

The OVER is 2-1 in Eagles games this season.

Rams vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Rams Injury Report

Jaylen Watson – doubtful

Colby Parkinson – questionable

Terrance Ferguson – doubtful

Puka Nacua – questionable

Kamren Kinchens – questionable

Myles Garrett – IR

Eagles Injury Report

Tanner McKee – Inactive in Week 3

Fred Johnson – Inactive in Week 3

Cole Payton – Inactive in Week 3

AJ Epenesa – Inactive in Week 3

Dallas Goedert – Inactive in Week 3

Hollywood Brown – Inactive in Week 3

Rams vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ offense starts and stops with Jalen Hurts. It didn’t help that Andy Dalton threw an interception in his first and only attempt (so far) with the Eagles when Hurts was in the tent on Monday night.

Hurts had a rough night in Chicago, completing 16 of 25 passes for just 153 yards with one interception. He did score a rushing touchdown, but it was the first time this season he didn’t throw one.

Rams vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

The Rams simply haven’t been impressive enough this season to warrant being road favorites against the Eagles.

Los Angeles barely showed up in Week 1 against the 49ers, and Jaxson Dart getting hurt early in Week 2 might be the only reason the Rams have a win. They showed they can’t hold onto a road lead on Sunday night, and Philadelphia should be hungry at home after a loss.

I’ll take the Birds outright as home underdogs.

Pick: Eagles: +130

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