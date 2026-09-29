Titans vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens are poised to pick up their first home victory of the season when they host the winless Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens pulled out a 34-31 victory in a back-and-forth game against the Cowboys in Brazil last week, bouncing back from an upset loss to the Saints in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Titans have scored just 37 points through three weeks, including a 12-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 4.

Titans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +11.5 (-112)

Ravens -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Titans: +525

Ravens: -750

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Titans vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Titans record: 0-3

Ravens record: 2-1

Titans vs. Ravens Betting Trends

The Titans are 1-2 against the spread this season.

The Ravens are 1-2 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 2-1 in Titans games this season.

The OVER is 2-1 in Ravens games this season.

Titans vs. Ravens Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

Fernando Carmona – questionable

Jackson Slater – questionable

Ravens Injury Report

Ethan Pocic – out

Jovaughn Gwyn – questionable

Ronnie Stanley – questionable

Titans vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is off to a great start this season and should be able to keep it going against the Titans.

Henry ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries against the Cowboys, giving him six rushing touchdowns on the season. His 301 rushing yards through three weeks are the fifth-most in the league, and those six touchdowns are the most among running backs (Josh Allen also has six).

The Ravens are huge favorites at home and should lean heavily on Henry yet again.

Titans vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick

I think this is a game where the Ravens can show just how good they really are, or at least do enough to blow out the lowly Titans.

Baltimore started the season with an 18-point win in Indianapolis before some ups and downs in the last two weeks. The Ravens are looking to get a home win after falling 24-17 to the Saints as -8.5 favorites in Week 2.

Henry and the Ravens won’t let that happen again against a Titans team that has struggled to find the end zone this season.

Pick: Ravens -11.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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