The Carolina Panthers sign former Maryland tight end
The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of tight end Tyler Mabry, two days after the start of training camp. This move was in response to the release of veteran linebacker Josey Jewell yesterday due to a nagging concussion injury from the 2024 season. Mabry spent four years at Buffalo before finishing his collegiate career at Maryland.
At Maryland, Mabry posted 13 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and three touchdown receptions. Following college, Mabry declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He went undrafted but signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. There, he spent four seasons not seeing much playing time due to his place on the depth chart. He played 12 total games, only catching one pass for a seven-yard touchdown in 2022.
Head coach Dave Canales and tight ends coach Pat McPherson both knew Mabry from their coaching stints in Seattle before joining Carolina.
Carolina's tight end room is young and full of players who've not seen much playing time in their careers. They will use this year's training camp and preseason as an opportunity to change that. Veteran tight end Tommy Tremble will begin training camp on the PUP list after offseason back surgery back in May, clearing the way for the Panthers to bring in competition for the tight-end room.
The Panthers are hoping one of their young tight ends will have a breakout 2025 campaign and help continue quarterback Bryce Young's and the offense's development and great finishes. Mabry has a great opportunity to show fans what he can bring to the field, but he will have to battle with the likes of Ja'Tavion Sanders and James Mitchell.
