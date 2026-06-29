For the first time in its 76-year history, Maryland's SECU Stadium will host professional football.

The Baltimore Ravens have announced that they will hold a special training camp practice in College Park on Saturday, August 1 which will be open to the public:

The event is free to attend, but fans will need to secure tickets from the Ravens' website beginning on Thursday, July 9. There are a limited amount of tickets, which are first-come, first-serve.

The practice is part of the Ravens' greater Home Market Expansion that was approved by the NFL this offseason, which allows them to formally advertise themselves in territory that was exclusively held by the Washington Commanders.

"We are excited to bring training camp to the University of Maryland and expand our connection with Ravens fans in Prince George's County," Ravens President Sashi Brown said in a press release. "This unique collaboration deepens our roots throughout Maryland, while allowing our team to practice at one of the nation's best collegiate athletic facilities."

"We're thrilled to welcome the Baltimore Ravens to SECU Stadium on August 1 for this special open practice," Maryland Director of Athletics Jim Smith said. "This event reflects our partnership with one of the premier organizations in professional sports and creates a unique opportunity for fans across the region to come together on our campus."

"We look forward to an exciting day that connects Terps and Ravens fans while celebrating the pride and passion that make Maryland such a special place."

In addition to star players such as two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and newly added two-time sack leader Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore will also bring several former Terps back to their college home.

Corey Bullock is expected to become the team’s starting center after Tyler Linderbaum was lured away by a three-year deal from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bullock, who transferred to the Terps in 2023 for his senior season, was later signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He's spent the last two years as a reserve lineman.

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Corey Bullock (67) drops into protection for quarterback Cooper Rush (15) during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Also coming back home is WR Octavian Smith Jr., who spent his entire four-year college career with the Terps. Smith collected a total of 107 catches, 1,210 yards, and five TDs for Maryland before being signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in April.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. (5) catches a pass for a touchdown against the USC Trojans at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Smith will wear #87 for the Ravens, while Bullock keeps #67 from the previous two seasons.

State of the Flock

The Ravens moved on from 18-year head coach John Harbaugh in the offseason after only his third losing campaign. Baltimore was eliminated from playoff contention by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season.

Replacing the Super Bowl XLVII Champion is Jesse Minter, a name that may be familiar to Big Ten fans. Minter was the defensive coordinator for Michigan during their 2023 National Championship run.

He held the same position the past two seasons for the LA Chargers, following Jim Harbaugh back to the pros, before being selected to succeed his older brother in Charm City.

Minter was previously a Ravens assistant from 2017-2020.

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