Corey Bullock Resigns With The Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been in the headlines a lot as we enter week two of the 2026 NFL free agency period, and they've made a few additional moves late last week.

Baltimore resigned four exclusive rights free agents in linebacker Carl Jones Jr., wide receiver Dayton Wade, defensive tackle C.J. Okoye, and a familiar name to College Park faithful in offensive lineman Corey Bullock.

Bullcok (24) joined the Terps in the 2023 season for his senior year after spending three seasons at North Carolina Central University. In his lone season with the Terps, Bullock was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Selection and had finished with a 79.6 pass ranking grade from the guard position, which was the second-highest within the conference.

After finishing up his collegiate career, Bullock made his way to the NFL. Although he went undrafted, Bullock stayed in the DMV area, joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Bullcok stayed the course as undrafted free agents have to, facing an uphill battle to make the ranks of a 53-man roster.

In 2025, Bullock made steady improvements, earning a 74.7 run blocking grade by Pro Football Focus and not allowing a single quarterback pressure. His offseason and preseason impressed former Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and his staff were impressed enough that they selected him to the 53-man roster.

Bullock served as the backup to one of the top linemen in the league, Tyler Linderbaum. But now, the Ravens are heading in a new direction, with changes to the coaching staff and roster personnel after a disappointing 8-9 finish to the season. That was capped off by a heartbreaking last-second loss to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the season that would've seen Baltimore not only become AFC North Champs but also clinch the playoffs with a victory.

New head coach Jess Minter has some work to do after key departures, and the center is a big one that needs attention, after Linderbaum headed to Las Vegas for a record-setting deal. Bullock is one of the answers to that question and is already in-house in Baltimore.

The only question is, will Minter and his staff have the confidence in Bullock to take that next step up in his young career and become the future full-time starter snapping the ball to Lamar Jackson?

Today, the Ravens brought in another center, signing former Indianapolis Colts veteran, Danny Pinter, a career backup who has played at guard and center and made 10 career starts, providing versatility to the team.

Bullock will compete with Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn, who was signed last week in offseason programs leading into OTAs, training camp, and the preseason to earn the starting spot.