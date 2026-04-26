Octavian Smith Jr. Lands With The Baltimore Ravens

The player movement does not stop even after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. For two Maryland Terrapin wideouts who declared for the draft this year, it's all about opportunities and getting a chance to showcase their ability on a team that takes a flyer on them.

The first wideout to gain that chance came on Saturday night, when the Baltimore Ravens signed wideout Octavian Smith Jr. to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

Staying home 🏠@octaviansmithjr has signed with the @Ravens as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/oREHZ3T7De — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) April 26, 2026

Smith Jr. is now one of four Terps who have found homes in the NFL throughout this process: Jalen Huskey (Third Round: 100th pick, Jacksonville Jaguars), Alan Herron (UFA, New Orleans Saints), and Shaleak Knotts (UFA, Minnesota Vikings).

Smith Jr. spent his entire four-year collegiate career at College Park, where he made strides each season with more playing time on the field.

Smith Jr.'s senior season was his best statistical one, where in 12 games played he posted:

All career-highs with 43 receptions, 529 yards, 3.6 receptions per contest, 44.1 yards per contest, and his longest catch was for 53 yards.

It was a year of progression and the ability to showcase his big-play ability, alongside the young cornerstone quarterback of the Terps, Malik Washington.

Now, Smith Jr. heads to one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses led by two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have undergone major changes this past offseason that marked the departure of longtime head coach John Harbaugh, ushering in a new era of Ravens' football led by newly signed head coach Jesse Minter.

Baltimore's receiving game has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years, which has contributed to some of the playoff heartbeats in recent years. There's always been a question about the lack of an elite No. 1 wideout to pose a threat to defenses and about not overreliance on the dual ability of Jackson or the rushing attack as a whole.

This year's room sees the return of top wideouts Zay Flowers and Rashad Bateman as the No. 1 & No. 2 guys. Veteran tight end Mark Andrews is also back as another weapon to stretch the middle of the field. Flowers led the team in receiving yards with 1,211 on the season, with the next closest person being Andrews with 422 yards.

So how does Smith Jr. fit into the picture?

Well, after those top three guys, there are a lot of question marks. USC's Ja'Kobi Lane and Indiana's Elijah Sarratt were taken in the third and fourth rounds by Baltimore, respectively, addressing a clear need at the position. Those are both talented receivers that Smith Jr. will be competing with to carve out a role and spot on the team.

The Ravens ranked 27th in passing offense (175.6 yards per contest), 27th in redzone offense (47.5%), 23rd in passing touchdowns (23), and 16th in total offensive yards (332.2 yards per contest).

The 6-foot Smith Jr. brings an athletic, speedy, aggressive receiver who can contribute a dynamic skill set to the room. His speed allows him to stretch the field and cause secondaries to worry about him down the field. However, he can also make plays on 50-50 balls and have the hands and body control to come down with the ball. Another aspect that can be advantageous for Smith Jr. is his special-teams role as a kick returner, where he eclipsed 536 total yards at Maryland.

Bottom line, it will be exciting to see Smith Jr. playing close to home and getting a chance to play with one of the best QBs in the league.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.