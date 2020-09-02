SI.com
AllTerrapins
Vernon Davis Featured in Cast for Dancing With The Stars

AhmedGhafir

Tight end Vernon Davis officially hung up his football cleats this offseason after a 14-year career, but he will lace up his shoes one more time on a different hardwood this fall.

Davis joins former NBA center Charles Oakley and Nelly as the headliners in the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” as the full cast list was revealed on “Good Morning America on Wednesday. Davis, 36, announced his retirement from Washington over the offseason through a Super Bowl commercial with current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski as the former Terp tends to his entrepreneurial efforts.

Davis and Oakley will be joined by Nelly along with Carole Baskin, former star of the Netflix hit series “Tiger King” in the 29 season of Dancing with the Stars. Full cast list includes Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalf, Nev Schulman and Chrishell Stause.

Davis walked away from his football career with a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos back in 2015 as the two-time Pro Bowler spent eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The D.C. native wrapped up his playing career back home as he played 39 games in four seasons with Washington. Davis amassed 7,562 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Former NFL players are no stranger to the ABC series as past winners include former running backs Emmit Smith and Rashad Jennings along with wide receivers Hines Ward and Donald Driver.

The season is set to begin on September 14.

