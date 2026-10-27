What Did Maryland Interim Football Head Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim Say at His Introductory Press Conference?

Fresh off a much-needed bye week and a slew of key changes in the Maryland football program, the Terps are shifting their focus back to the field, where they'll face Illinois at SECU Stadium in week nine.

As is known, before his ultimate firing, former head coach Mike Locksley parted ways with defensive coordinator Ted Monachino last Sunday. Later that week, Locksley departed, and Aazaar Abdul-Rahim stepped in as interim head coach.

Monachino's firing may have come as a shock and even seemed a little questionable, given Locksley's time with the program and its already-fading days.

But Maryland athletic director Jim Smith's decision to replace Locksley with Abdul-Rahim for the rest of the season isn't one.

Abdul-Rahim hails from Washington, D.C., and has deep ties to both the DMV area and College Park.

Abdul-Rahim returned to the Terps in 2024 for his second stint with the school: 2016-2017 (Defensive Backs Coach) & 2018 (Cornerbacks), having ties to Locksley from their time together in Alabama under legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Today, Abdul-Rahim stepped up to the podium in College Park to introduce a role he'll navigate for the first time at the collegiate level.

Before that began, Abdul-Rahim made a welcoming gesture the media surely appreciated, going down each row of chairs to shake hands with everyone present and learn their names.

Maryland football interim HC Aazaar Abdul-Rahim took the time to shake the hands of all the media members in the crowd before his introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/WSCwf9mBWg — Nolan Rogalski (@NolanRogalski) October 27, 2026

After the past two months of noise facing the program from not only the media, but also online and on campus, it was refreshing to see more of a positive and graceful presence at the press conference in the air.

But here's what he had to say, kicking off the press conference:

"I don't see myself just as an interim head coach, but as someone who is a program builder and is going to allow this program to take the next steps," Abdul-Rahim stated in his opener to the media. "Our main focus truly has been wrapping our arms around these young men. Because it didn't really start a week ago; they've heard rumblings and dealt with so many outside entities. Really excited to move on to the next steps--- the next season, which is what we're calling this; it's a five-game season for us. As far as I am concerned, we're 0-0 right now, and the kids are excited to show you a better brand of football."

Abdul-Rahim stressed the importance of leaving the past weeks behind and using them as a fresh start for the team, focusing on Illinois and the present in the clip below.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was introduced today as Maryland's interim head coach and spoke about lessons learned from Nick Saban.



I followed up: Saban chose not to coach in today's transfer portal era. How do you keep players bought in when they can leave after the season?



His… pic.twitter.com/Rc89Gapzcp — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 27, 2026

When asked what success looks like for Abdul-Rahim in the final stretch of the season, he gave a simple answer.

"It's more about a process right now. It's not about wins and losses. All of our mind, body, and soul is on Illinois right now," Abdul-Rahim stressed.

But he continued and listed these three points as things the team needs to improve on....

1.) Mental Toughness ( increase football IQ, pre-snap approach, and urgency

2.) Technique ( have to get more detailed and disciplined)

3.) Effort (how hard can you strain? Doing it for someone else, where guys want success for the team more than success for themselves)

Rahim also reaffirmed his trust in offensive coordinator Clint Trickett's ability to call plays and put the offense in the best position to succeed.

When asked what an Aazaar Abdul-Rahim-led team looks like, the interim head coach summed it up as technique, scheme, and finish. Echoing his earlier statements, he said staying close to the details and standards will lead to results.

Abdul-Rahim will look to make his first mark on Saturday against Illinois, with all eyes on how the team will look amongst all the shake-ups and how that translates into better play.

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