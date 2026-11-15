What To Takeaway From Maryland's Big Victory Over Wisconsin

Happy but not satisfied. That's what Maryland Terrapins interim head coach Aazar Abdul-Rahim told his team in the locker room after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 24-21 at SECU Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Senior quarterback Cardell Williams accounted for three total touchdowns on the day (two rushing & one passing), filling in for the injured starting sophomore quarterback Malik Washington, who was out with a lower-body injury.

Williams was stellar on the day, despite the slow start and spurts for the Terrapins offense, he led the unit efficiently, making key plays in big moments, and while most importantly protecting the football.

He finished the day with 21 of his 23 passes for 183 yards, including a program-record 19 consecutive completions and a 91.3% completion percentage, also a program record for a single game.

But what stood out to me is the never-quit attitude of the group despite facing adversity in certain moments of the contest.

Let's dive into what stood out the most about the victory.

The Defense Steps Up Once Again

Maryland's defense was a main factor in their come-from-behind victory yesterday. Wisconsin's offense was held in check, managing only 201 yards (102 rushing and 99 passing).

The Badgers' offense got on board on its first drive of the game, highlighted by a 21-yard completion on 3rd-and-10 and a 15-yard pass-interference call against defensive back Amari Jackson.

After that, the points dried up, and Wisconsin's offense managed only two field goals over the next two quarters. The Terps' defense again generated pressure on the QB, hitting home with four sacks in the contest after turning in eight a week ago.

The biggest sack of the game came after the two-minute warning in the 4th quarter, with the game knotted up at 21 apiece. When linebacker Trey Reddick came free off the edge and blew up Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins with a big hit, knocking the ball free, Eyan Thomas picked it up, giving Maryland possession back.

Wisconsin also finished the game converting only 2-of-12 third-down attempts and punting the ball five times.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Penalties Are The Death Of Maryland

When the phrase "playing complementary football" is used, it applies not only to all three phases of the game but also to playing with discipline.

If there was a negative you could take away from the Terrapins' performance yesterday, they committed an inexcusable 11 penalties, which netted a whopping 111 total yards.

Here’s the penalty on Elee, which looked identical to the contact on Maryland punter Bryce McFerson in the first quarter.



To make matters worse, Maryland S&C Coordinator Ryan Davis was assessed a 15-yard penalty as well.



30-yard swing against the Terps. https://t.co/tp16OEfoRs pic.twitter.com/xB3wZXITWz — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) November 14, 2026

In the clip above, a three-and-out forced by Maryland's defense is erased by a roughing-the-punter penalty on freshman standout Zion Elee, who's racked up penalties over the past few weeks, highlighting the learning curve a young player still needs to work through.

Late in the first quarter, Abdul-Rahim decided to keep the offense on the field while on the Wisconsin side of the ball, facing a 4th-and-4. The potential attempt was wiped out by a false-start penalty on offensive tackle Tellek Lockette.

A false start from OL Tellek Lockette on 3rd-and-1 sets Maryland back. The Terps go for a fourth down of their own in Wisconsin territory — but false start again. Punt.



MD 0 - WIS 7 | 3:30 1Q pic.twitter.com/SFEeSZ02tN — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) November 14, 2026

These mistakes can be costly in close games like Saturday's, leading to losses. Maryland must fix them quickly if it hopes to continue its winning ways.

Special Teams Comes Through Today

Punter Bryce McFerson netted two punts inside the 20-yard line, including one at the 1-yard line. McFerson did a good job of pinning the Badgers' offense deep in their own territory, which helped out Maryland's defense.

Despite kicker Sean O'Haire missing an early 51-yard attempt in the second quarter, O'Haire made the most important kick of the day, the game-winning 30-yarder with 33 seconds left in the contest. O'Haire also converted all three of his extra-point attempts.

AND THE KICK IS GOOD FOR THE LEAD 😤 @TerpsFootball



Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/hBJ2XTE0dn — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) November 14, 2026

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.