Maryland Beats Wisconsin 24-21: Cardell Williams Sets School Record in Upset

College Park witnessed a dramatic afternoon of Big Ten football on Saturday, as the Maryland Terrapins pulled off a thrilling 24-21 upset victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Entering the contest as 8.5-point underdogs, Maryland faced a sudden adversity prior to kickoff when starting quarterback Malik Washington was ruled out after warming up in a brace on his left knee.

Redshirt senior transfer Cardell Williams stepped into the spotlight for his first career start in a Terrapins uniform. Having previously started collegiate games at Sacramento State and Tulsa, Williams delivered a masterclass in efficiency that etched his name into Maryland program history. Williams completed 21 of his 23 pass attempts for 183 yards and one touchdown, setting a school record with a 91 completion percentage. Along the way, Williams set another school record by stringing together 19 consecutive completed passes, anchoring the Maryland offense with composure under pressure. In addition to his passing display, Williams punched in two rushing touchdowns on goal-line keepers to account for three total touchdowns on the day.

Fourth-Quarter Drama: Late Surge Erases Badgers Lead

The game opened with Wisconsin establishing early momentum. The Badgers capitalized on their opening possession with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Darrion Dupree at the 11:01 mark of the first quarter to cap a 5-play, 57-yard march. Early in the second quarter, Wisconsin kicker Gavin Lahm split the uprights from 37 yards out to extend the Badgers' lead to 10-0. Maryland answered late in the first half with a 9-play, 75-yard drive finished off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Williams with 3:16 remaining, cutting the deficit to 10-7 at halftime.

Maryland carried that energy into the third quarter. Following a Wisconsin turnover, the Terrapins took their first lead of the game at 14-10 when Williams scored his second rushing touchdown from three yards out at the 8:24 mark. After Lahm cut the margin to 14-13 with a 42-yard field goal, Wisconsin regained the lead early in the fourth quarter. Dupree executed a 1-yard touchdown run at the 14:04 mark to cap a 56-yard drive, followed by a successful two-point conversion pass from quarterback Ryan Hopkins to Eugene Hilton Jr., putting the Badgers ahead 21-14.

Down by seven late in the fourth quarter, Maryland engineered a game-tying strike with 2:11 remaining. On a single-play drive covering 39 yards, Williams launched a deep pass downfield to tight end Preston Howard, who hauled in the 39-yard touchdown reception. Kicker S. O'Haire added the extra point to tie the game at 21-21.

After Maryland's defense forced a fumble, the offense took over at the Wisconsin 20-yard line. Williams maneuvered the offense 21 yards across six plays to set up O'Haire for a 30-yard field goal attempt with 29 seconds left. O'Haire drilled the kick cleanly through the uprights to seal the 24-21 victory.

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Statistical Analysis: Out gaining and Outlasting Wisconsin

Maryland dominated the box score across key analytical categories, generating 290 total yards of offense while holding Wisconsin's attack to just 179 total yards. The Terrapins maintained control of tempo and game flow, winning the time of possession battle 33:40 to 26:01.

Complementing Williams' historic day through the air, running back DeJuan Williams anchored the ground attack with 22 carries for 72 rushing yards. Tight end Preston Howard proved to be the primary target in the passing game, catching four passes for 77 yards and the crucial fourth-quarter touchdown.

TREY REDDICK BRINGS THE BOOM AND THE TERPS TAKE OVER 💥



📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/xE2qIyjBKh — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 14, 2026

Defensively, Maryland forced three Wisconsin turnovers to disrupt the Badgers' offensive rhythm. Linebacker Daniel Wingate anchored the unit with seven tackles (three solo), while defensive lineman Lavon Johnson recorded a sack. For Wisconsin, linebacker Mason Posa led all defenders with 13 tackles (seven solo) and one sack, while running back Darrion Dupree led the Badgers' ground game with 57 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Despite accumulating 11 penalties for 111 yards, Maryland's defense delivered vital stops in the final minutes.

Big Ten Outlook: Program Momentum and Back-to-Back Wins

The 24-21 victory marks a significant milestone for Maryland football in conference play. The win represents Maryland's first back-to-back Big Ten Conference victories since the 2023 season, providing vital momentum for the program as it builds identity down the stretch.

By overcoming an early 10-0 deficit, replacing an injured starting quarterback on short notice, and executing under high-stakes conditions in the closing minutes, Maryland demonstrated resilience across all three phases of the game. With Williams establishing his capability as a record-setting distributor and the defense forcing key takeaways, the Terrapins have established a winning foundation heading into their upcoming Big Ten matchups.

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