Terps Land Brother of Five-Star Edge Zion Elee

The Maryland Terrapins secured a monumental local recruiting victory as Baltimore St. Frances Academy Top247 defensive lineman Tyrone Elee announced his commitment to the Terrapins live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. Elee, one of the nation's premier defensive line prospects in the 2028 cycle, chose Maryland over an elite national offer sheet that included finalists LSU, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

The commitment carries deep personal and structural significance in College Park. Elee is the younger brother of Maryland freshman edge rusher Zion Elee, a former five-star recruit who joined the Terrapins in 2026. By choosing Maryland, Tyrone sets up the prospect of a dominant all-Elee defensive front in College Park while reinforcing the program’s ability to keep elite local talent home despite recent staff changes.

Elee becomes the second commitment for Maryland’s 2028 recruiting class, joining Leesburg (Virginia) Loudoun Sports Academy edge rusher Kemontae Chaplin, who pledged to the Terrapins earlier in the week. Both commitments highlight the immediate recruiting momentum generated on the trail under the current staff leadership.

A central catalyst in Elee’s decision was his long-standing relationship with Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. A respected area recruiter and former high school head coach in the DMV, Abdul-Rahim began recruiting Elee during his freshman season at Joppatowne High School before Elee transferred to national powerhouse St. Frances Academy.

Four-star defensive lineman Tyrone Elee, the younger brother of Terps star Zion Elee, commits to Maryland. https://t.co/1SiwQsvEwX — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) November 12, 2026

Throughout the recruitment, Abdul-Rahim made it clear that Maryland’s pursuit was based entirely on Elee’s individual merit rather than his family ties. As Elee noted during his commitment announcement with 247Sports, Abdul-Rahim emphasized that Maryland wanted to recruit and develop him as a standalone person and player rather than simply pursuing him as Zion’s younger brother.

That emphasis on personal growth resonated strongly with the St. Frances star. Elee highlighted that observing his brother Zion’s physical and mental maturation during his freshman campaign at Maryland provided firsthand proof of the program's developmental pipeline. He expressed confidence that the same structured environment will allow him to flourish as both a student-athlete and a man.

Prospect Profile & National Rankings

Standing 6-foot-1.5 and weighing 245 pounds, Elee is widely regarded as one of the most versatile defensive line prospects in the country. According to 247Sports, Elee earns a 90 grade as a four-star recruit, ranking as the No. 137 overall prospect nationally, the No. 15 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Maryland.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, Elee holds a 93.09 rating, placing him as the No. 179 overall national recruit, the No. 19 defensive lineman, and the No. 9 prospect in Maryland.

Scouting Breakdown: Physical Attributes and Versatility

Elee projects as a multi-year Power Four contributor capable of disrupting pass protection across multiple alignments. He possesses a compact frame with impressive initial get-off when lined up on the corner, combined with effective speed-to-power transitions that allow him to fight through contact and build momentum into the backfield.

Physical testing ahead of Elee's junior season revealed advanced physical features, including a plus-6-inch wingspan relative to his height and 10-inch hands. These broad dimensions suggest significant room for physical growth, signaling that Elee's ultimate collegiate trajectory may settle on the interior of the defensive line as he continues to add functional mass.

Elee's transition from Joppatowne to St. Frances Academy has further accelerated his readiness for Big Ten football. Competing against a national high school schedule and facing elite Division I prospects daily in practice has instilled a rigorous mental discipline that Elee credits with sharpening his work ethic, redirect skills, and technical execution.

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Asaad Waseem (19) is tackled but Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Zion Elee (0) after a long run during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland’s victory in Elee’s recruitment represents a major head-to-head win over traditional college football powers. Before focusing on his top five of Maryland, LSU, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee, Elee amassed 22 Division I scholarship offers, attracting interest from Miami, Auburn, Indiana, Nebraska, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Ultimately, Maryland’s deep-rooted familiarity, proximity to home, and proven developmental plan proved decisive. By securing Elee’s commitment live on national television, Maryland reinforces its standing at St. Frances Academy, a premier talent factory in Baltimore, and establishes a foundational cornerstone for its future defensive front in College Park.

If Tyrone proves to be anything like his older brother Zion, who quickly established himself as a relentless pass-rushing threat and key defensive engine in College Park, the Terrapins are overwhelmingly set up for long-term success on the defensive side of the ball. Paired together, the brothers possess the raw physical tools, explosive motor, and Big Ten line-of-scrimmage presence required to anchor Maryland's front seven for years to come. If Tyrone mirrors Zion's immediate impact and relentless pursuit, opposing Big Ten offenses will face a daunting challenge every time they line up against the Terps' defense.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.