Where Malik Washington Sits Now Five Games Into The Season?

If there's one word to describe Malik Washington's 2026 season, it's disappointing. Washington entered the 2026 season looking to build on a freshman campaign that saw him break not only school records but conference records as well, despite the team's overall-4-8 finish.

As a freshman in 12 games, Washington finished the year completing 273 of 473 passes for a 57.7% completion percentage, throwing for 2,963 passing yards with a 17:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a QB rating of 118.4. Washington made plays through the air and on the ground, rushing for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Listed below from the Maryland Athletic website are some of the accolades that Washington accomplished in his first year:

Ranked Top 5 in the Big Ten in completions and passing yards per game (246.9).

His 273 completions is a school record for a freshman and ranks tied for fifth in Maryland's single-season history.

His 2,963 passing yards are a school record for passing yards in a season by a freshman, breaking the record held by Danny O'Brien with 2,438 in 2010. That mark also ranks sixth in a single-season overall at Maryland.

Washington finished eighth in single-season rushing yards by a quarterback with 302.

However this season hasn't been the start that Washington was looking for not only just from an team basis but individual as well.

Washington was one of the key members who returned from a season ago and became a locker-room leader before the first official game. When Clint Trickett came on as offensive coordinator over the spring, there was excitement that the run game could improve and that Washington could take a significant leap as a dual-threat QB to put Maryland over the hump.

What's transpired about a quarter of the way through the season has been anything but what was hoped for.

Washington has completed 63% of his passes, throwing for 1,288 yards and seven touchdowns against six interceptions, averaging 257.6 yards per contest. He's also run for only 37 yards on 26 attempts with no rushing scores.

From the outside, that stat line doesn't sound too bad. But the product on the field hasn't been up to the best standards, and Washington would tell you himself.

Washington has struggled with his accuracy and placement of throws, making the correct reads, turning the ball over, and overall decision-making in recent weeks.

For example, in the season opener against Hampton, the Terrapins' offense scored 62 points, and the defense shut out Hampton. Washington accounted for only one of the Terrapins' touchdowns. Now, it's not to shame him or anything, because the rushing attack produced 365 total yards and six touchdowns.

But the 6-foot-5 sophomore struggled with accuracy at times, failing to set his feet before he threw and taking what the defense gave him on simple reads.

Washington bounced back over the next two games against UConn and Virginia Tech, throwing for 700+ yards combined and five touchdowns, while being sacked only three times and committing no turnovers, leading the Terps to a 1-1 record over that span.

However, in the last two games against Big Ten opponents (UCLA & Nebraska), Washington's struggles have been too noticeable to ignore. Not only has he thrown one touchdown, but he's also thrown six interceptions, three of which were returned for pick-sixes.

This year has been a challenge for Washington, especially with no rushing attack since the season opener, which was expected to elevate with Trickett. The offensive line has been abysmal in run blocking, with defenses meeting Maryland runners at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Maryland ranks 89th in the country, averaging 146.8 yards on the ground per game, a mark boosted by DeJaun Williams's return this past weekend, when he ran for 78 yards on 10 carries and scored.

Meanwhile through the air the Terps have been highly effective 30th in the country averaging 277.2 passing yards per contest.

That doesn't excuse the simple mistakes Washington is making; he's not making the right reads and is hurting his team by turning the ball over at this rate.

You'd hope Washington could turn things around beginning this Saturday, but things on the schedule won't get easier with a visit to No. 5 Ohio State being the matchup.

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