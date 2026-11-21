Today's slate of games marks the second-to-last loaded Saturday of the 2026 college football season. Let's take advantage of it by placing a few bets on today's games.

If you're looking for a few bets, look no further. Let's dive into three plays I love for today's action.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington +7.5 (-110) vs. Indiana

Missouri -4.5 (-110) vs. Kentucky

Notre Dame -20.5 (-110) vs. SMU

Indiana vs. Washington Best Bet

I still don't believe in this Indiana team. They're solid on both sides of the ball, but they aren't elite anywhere, leaving them susceptible if they face a team that brings their best stuff. They're now on the road against a Washington team that is extremely strong defensively, ranking 28th in defensive success rate and 26th in opponent EPA per play.

The Indiana secondary is also susceptible at times, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 30th in opponent pass success rate. That means that Demond Williams could be in for a big game.

I'll take the points with the Huskies at home.

Pick: Washington +7.5 (-110)

Kentucky vs. Missouri Best Bet

I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.

As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.

If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.

Pick: Missouri -4.5 (-110)

SMU vs. Notre Dame Best Bet

The key to beating SMU is stopping the pass, which will work right into Notre Dame's strength in this game. The Fighting Irish have one of the best secondaries in college football, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate. If SMU can't find a way to beat them through the air, it's going to be a long night for the Mustangs.

Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack, which should have a field day against an SMU run defense that's 119th in the country in EPA. Notre Dame being able to play defense and run the ball effectively is a recipe for another dominant win for the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-110)

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.