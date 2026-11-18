During an appearance on SiriusXM College Sports Radio’s The Early Read, former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed his recent interview for the vacant head coaching position at the University of Maryland. Speaking with show hosts Roy Philpott and Danny Kanell, Kelly revealed that Maryland is in the late stages of its hiring process following the dismissal of Mike Locksley. Kelly provided an encouraging evaluation of the College Park vacancy, characterizing Maryland as an "undervalued asset" within the Big Ten while highlighting administrative commitment to football success.

For Kelly, the search process represents unfamiliar territory. Despite accruing three decades of sideline success and becoming the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, Kelly admitted on air that this marks the first formal job interview of his career. He noted that modern coaching interviews require extensive preparation, focusing on presenting a program vision, establishing front-office depth, and aligning coordinator choices with administrative salary pools.

In his exchange with Kanell regarding interview protocol, Kelly outlined the proper sequence candidates must follow when discussing financial resources. Kelly emphasized that a candidate's opening inquiry should never center on money, noting that asking about available funds upfront fails to build alignment on broader program vision. Instead, Kelly explained that detailed discussions regarding assistant coach salary pools, NIL budgets, and fundraising expectations naturally occur once a candidate advances to the final stages of the process.

Kelly also explained how college football management has shifted from a centralized head coach model to a decentralized front-office structure. Drawing from his experience managing NIL contracts, agent negotiations, and revenue-sharing frameworks at LSU, Kelly stressed the necessity of a modern General Manager. Under this decentralized framework, the GM handles roster evaluation and market dynamics, allowing the head coach to focus on culture, high-level recruiting, and player relationships. Kelly underscored that coaches do not secure jobs on past resume credentials alone, emphasizing that hiring decisions hinge on present relevance, adaptability, and relational synergy with players.

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Brian Kelly, @dannykanell & @RoyPhilpott debated this morning on The Early Read. pic.twitter.com/qLdieVpIFp — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 17, 2026

Program Impact: Validating Maryland’s Big Ten Standing

Kelly’s public confirmation of his candidacy offers significant validation for Maryland athletics. By describing Maryland as an undervalued asset in the Big Ten with strong administrative commitment, Kelly signaled to national media and recruits that College Park is a premier destination capable of attracting top-tier coaching talent.

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If appointed, Kelly would bring proven operational structure, elite recruiting clout, and instant national attention to a program seeking to elevate its standing in the Big Ten. His experience constructing deep staff pipelines and managing large-scale athletic budgets could modernize Maryland's front office, improving how the Terrapins approach transfer portal acquisitions and player retention.

Cultural Baggage: Legal Fallout and Locker Room Scrutiny

Despite his high-profile resume, Kelly’s potential candidacy brings substantial cultural and legal baggage. Kelly was fired by LSU in October 2025 following on-field struggles. More critically, his tenure in Baton Rouge remains impacted by serious legal scrutiny surrounding former LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr.

In August 2024, Brooks filed a medical malpractice and gross negligence lawsuit against LSU and its training staff after suffering permanent brain damage and paralyzing strokes following surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor in September 2023. Brooks’ lawsuit alleged that staff repeatedly brushed off severe symptoms, including nausea and blinding headaches, telling him to "man up" and warning that missing practice could cost him his starting job.

In a recent public statement, Brooks expressed feeling "betrayed, sad, upset, and deeply let down," accusing leadership of treating him like "just another number." Additionally, Brooks' father publicly questioned Kelly's lack of contact during his son's medical crisis on Good Morning America. Throughout his career, critics and former players have highlighted Kelly’s reputation for public player criticism and perceived personal detachment, baggage that Maryland leadership would need to navigate carefully with players, boosters, and fans.

Strategic Outlook: Balancing High Ceiling Against High Risk

As Maryland athletic leadership navigates the final stages of its coaching search, evaluating Brian Kelly presents a classic high-reward, high-risk decision. On the field, Kelly provides an elite operational blueprint and proven track record capable of transforming Maryland into a consistent Big Ten contender. Off the field, however, unresolved legal proceedings and locker room culture questions demand thorough administrative vetting. Whether Maryland chooses to leverage Kelly's championship experience or pursue a less controversial candidate will define the program's trajectory for years to come.

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