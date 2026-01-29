Former Maryland Tight End Lands In ESPN Best NFL Free Agents List

Former Maryland standout Chig Okonkwo, the versatile tight end for the Tennessee Titans, has earned a spot on ESPN's list of the top 50 free agents heading into 2026, ranked at No. 39, making Okonkwo a prime target for teams seeking a dynamic pass-catching option.

Another Pro Star In Making From Maryland Pipeline

Okonkwo's path to the NFL began in Powder Springs, Georgia, where he starred at Hillgrove High School. A three-star recruit of Nigerian heritage, he committed to Maryland over offers from programs such as Georgia Tech and Wisconsin.

During his freshman year in 2018, he showed promise with six receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, plus three rushes for 72 yards and another score.

Building on that foundation in his sophomore season, he hauled in 19 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns. A health setback sidelined him entirely in 2020 due to myocarditis, but he bounced back strongly as a senior in 2021.

That year, Okonkwo emerged as a key weapon for the Terrapins, recording 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns

Selected by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 143rd overall pick, Okonkwo quickly adapted to professional demands. As a rookie, he appeared in all 17 games, starting eight, and contributed 32 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2023, Okonkwo maintained consistency across another full 17-game slate, starting 11 times and tallying 54 catches for 528 yards and one touchdown. He added minor contributions on the ground with two rushes for six yards.

The following season in 2024 saw him post 52 receptions for 479 yards and two scores, including a standout 70-yard touchdown grab in a Week 12 upset victory over the Houston Texans.

At 27 years old, entering free agency, Okonkwo's durability is no less than impressive, as he has played in every game over his three NFL seasons, proving his reliability in a position often plagued by injuries.

What Makes Okonkwo a Coveted Free Agent

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Okonkwo offers a unique skill set that fits modern offenses. He excels as a motion or movement player in passing schemes, running effective seam and corner routes while thriving on screens, crossers, and underneath patterns.

In 2025, he recorded 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns, with over 61 percent of his yardage coming after the catch, showing his elusiveness and ability to turn short gains into big plays.

His physicality allows him to contribute in run support and as a blocker, while his speed creates mismatches against linebackers and safeties. For creative play-callers, Okonkwo represents a versatile piece who can elevate an offense without demanding a massive contract.

As free agency unfolds, Okonkwo's market could heat up quickly. His journey from Terrapin standout to NFL mainstay serves as inspiration for Maryland recruits, while his skills promise to make an immediate difference wherever he lands in 2026.

