Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds: Total Jumps Around After Opening at 46.5

Super Bowl 60 is well over a week away, but that hasn't stopped the odds for this matchup from changing as the bets start to roll in.

On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 4.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots, as the spread changed by an entire point after opening at 3.5 on Sunday night. Now, there has been some movement to the total, which has gone back and forth from 46.5 and 45.5 over the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday morning, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the total set at 45.5, one point lower than where it opened on Sunday night. This movement is interesting, especially since these teams both ranked in the top four in yards per play on offense during the regular season and New England was the No. 1 offense in terms of EPA/Play.

Despite that, it seems like both defenses are getting a little love ahead of this matchup on Feb. 8.

The Seattle defense has been one of the best in the NFL all season, ranking No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play and No. 2 in yards per play allowed. Seattle held the San Francisco 49ers to just six points in the divisional round, but it did give up 27 points in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the New England defense may have been undervalued coming into the postseason, but it certainly shouldn't be now. The Patriots have given up just 26 points in their three playoff games, holding both the Los Angeles Chargers (three points) and Denver Broncos (seven points) to just one score.

The return of Milton Williams has been a major boost for New England, and oddsmakers seem to have taken notice of the team's defensive success. So, it's possible this game turns into a bit of a slug fest on Super Bowl Sunday.

In addition to that, New England's offense has not been good in the playoffs, posting a negative EPA/Play after leading the league in that category during the regular season.

Jets offense in the regular season: -0.172 EPA/Play

Patriots offense in the playoffs: -0.171 EPA/Play — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 26, 2026

That could always change, but the Patriots have not fared well against some elite defenses in the playoffs, even though they've found ways to win. Their defense has forced some huge turnovers to pick up wins in the last two rounds, and it may need to do that again since Seattle has a stingy defense of its own.

According to DraftKings, 60 percent of the total bets for this game have come in on the OVER, which could end up pushing this number back to 46.5 by next week. For now, we've seen two one-point moves (one with the spread, one with the total) in less than two days since this matchup was set.

