Two More Maryland Men's Lacrosse Games Will Appear on Linear TV in 2026

The Preseason No. 1 team in the nation will have plenty of chances to impress in front of national audiences this spring.

Maryland men's lacrosse enters year 15 under legendary head coach Pat Tillman, and the Terps are hunting for not just a 12th trip to Championship weekend in that span, but also the program's fifth ever NCAA national title.

Terrapin fans already knew they'd have four chances to watch on Big Ten Network, and with ESPN's full list of telecasts now released, they can add two more circled dates to the calendar.

The first, as expected, is Maryland's trip to the artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome. Friday, February 13th will see the Terps take on the Syracuse Orange at 6pm, with the game appearing on the ACC Network.

Maryland took down 'Cuse 14-8 in last season's NCAA Semifinal Round. Now, the programs hold the top two spots on USA Lacrosse Magazine's Preseason Poll.

May 24, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Syracuse midfielder Sam English (15) charges to the net while covered by Maryland defender George Stamos (54) during the NCAA Men's Lacrosse National Championship Final at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The other contest is the annual in-state rivalry game with Johns Hopkins, which this year is taking place in Baltimore.

In what will be the regular season finale for both clubs, the Terps and Blue Jays face off Saturday, April 18th at 2pm on ESPNU.

Hopkins leads the all-time series 67-51-1, but the Terrapins have won seven of the last nine meetings.

Overall, the Maryland MLAX broadcast schedule looks like this:

January 31 at Richmond, 12pm - ESPN+

February 7 vs. Loyola, 12pm - BIG+

February 13 at Syracuse, 6pm - ACC Network

February 21 vs. Princeton, 12pm - BIG+

February 28 vs. Notre Dame, 12pm - BIG+

March 6 at Delaware, 7pm - ESPN+

March 14 vs. Virginia, 12pm - BIG+

March 21 at Penn State, 3pm - Big Ten Network

March 28 at Michigan, TBD - Big Ten Network

April 4 vs. Ohio State, 6pm - Big Ten Network

April 11 vs. Rutgers, 6pm - Big Ten Network

April 18 at Johns Hopkins, 2pm - ESPNU

