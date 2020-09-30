SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Shining as Defensive Leader

AhmedGhafir

While local prospects await the final verdict for fall sports, only a handful of Maryland’s commits have suited up to play this fall as both Florida and Ohio moved forward. Florida tight end Weston Wolff reeled in a 21-yard touchdown last week to Venice and the offense get back to their winning ways, safety Corey Coley and Trinity Christian Catholic are at .500 heading into Friday’s contest, but Ohio linebacker Bam Booker has turned heads as he anchors a stout Winton Woods (OH) team into the playoffs.

Booker notched a pair of defensive touchdowns in the first three games and logged five tackles, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in Friday’s win over Anderson as head coach Andre Parker notes the difference from year three to year four. “He’s been playing great. He’s got a couple touchdowns, at least four or five sacks, great leader for the team, doing everything he’s asked for,” Parker told All Terrapins. 

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New DT offer out...

https://www.hudl.com/profile/8321584/Amipeleasi-Langi

AhmedGhafir

Maryland 2021 Football Commits

Look at Maryland's 20 verbal commitments.

AhmedGhafir

2020 NBA Draft Combine…

AhmedGhafir

Next step in WR recruiting...

AhmedGhafir

Note on DE/LB

AhmedGhafir

by

Edwin Weathersby II

Maryland Athletics Launches More Than The Score Campaign

https://static.umterps.com/custompages/more_than_the_score/

AhmedGhafir

Maryland 2021 Basketball Commits

Four total commits in for Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon and the Terps

Josh Stirn

What’s the speculated starting O-line? Duncan, Branch, Jordan,…

SmithTerp14

Ahmed, are you at all surprised Maryland hasn’t offered Isaiah Smith…

PapiChuIo

by

AhmedGhafir

Indiana loses DB star Marcelino Ball to torn ACL

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/marcelino-ball-out-for-the-year-with-torn-acl

Tom Brew