Ohio Linebacker Bam Booker Shining as Defensive Leader

While local prospects await the final verdict for fall sports, only a handful of Maryland’s commits have suited up to play this fall as both Florida and Ohio moved forward. Florida tight end Weston Wolff reeled in a 21-yard touchdown last week to Venice and the offense get back to their winning ways, safety Corey Coley and Trinity Christian Catholic are at .500 heading into Friday’s contest, but Ohio linebacker Bam Booker has turned heads as he anchors a stout Winton Woods (OH) team into the playoffs.

Booker notched a pair of defensive touchdowns in the first three games and logged five tackles, a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in Friday’s win over Anderson as head coach Andre Parker notes the difference from year three to year four. “He’s been playing great. He’s got a couple touchdowns, at least four or five sacks, great leader for the team, doing everything he’s asked for,” Parker told All Terrapins.