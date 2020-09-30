Pair of Big Ten Teams Vying for JuCo Tackle

SI.com
Spots remain tight in the 2021 class for Maryland, but offensive line remains a key focus between now and signing day. The staff turned to the junior college market a season ago to round out positional needs in the trenches as Maryland is involved with another name from a familiar school.

Independence (KS) offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin added his first Power Five offer back on September 3 when outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans connected with the 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle. They’ve taken the subsequent three weeks to build on the relationship as Baldwin spoke highly of the Terps.

