SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays Punch World Series Ticket

AllTerrapins Staff

Former Terp Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the 2020 World Series after taking down the Houston Astros in Saturday night's ALCS. Lowe (2013-15) becomes the sixth former Terp in program history and first since 1969 to advance to the World Series.

Lowe notched one of the team's six hits in Saturday 4-2 victory as the Rays cap an impressive season. Lowe finished the regular season squarely in the conversation for the AL MVP Award after leading the Rays in every major offensive statistic during the regular season. Lowe earned his first appearance to the MLB All-Star Game in 2019 and was also a finalist for the AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Waives Wins Requirements for 2020 Bowl Season

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/ncaa-waives-wins-requirement-for-2020-bowl-games

Tom Brew

Source: Big Ten to Announce Week 1 game times on Monday

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/big-ten-opening-week-game-times-announced-monday

Tom Brew

Is the Maryland all-terrapins site still active?

Jai_Nitai

Let me know...

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

2 commits today?

Papi Chulo

by

Papi Chulo

Football AMA...

AhmedGhafir

by

jacobbrox98

What I'm hearing: early intel on transfer target

AhmedGhafir

More buzz...

AhmedGhafir

by

TerpDewey

Ask me anything...

AhmedGhafir

Notes from Locksley's presser

AhmedGhafir