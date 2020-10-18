Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays Punch World Series Ticket

Former Terp Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the 2020 World Series after taking down the Houston Astros in Saturday night's ALCS. Lowe (2013-15) becomes the sixth former Terp in program history and first since 1969 to advance to the World Series.

Lowe notched one of the team's six hits in Saturday 4-2 victory as the Rays cap an impressive season. Lowe finished the regular season squarely in the conversation for the AL MVP Award after leading the Rays in every major offensive statistic during the regular season. Lowe earned his first appearance to the MLB All-Star Game in 2019 and was also a finalist for the AL Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award.