SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

JuCo Linebacker Gereme Spraggins Remains Locked in with the Terps

AhmedGhafir

Linebacker Gereme Spraggins is back at Hutchinson but despite a spring postponement for the season, he’s back at practice and ready to bring the heat. With another offseason to add to his physical frame, Spraggins strives for “domination” if he gets a chance to suit up before college.

“We’ve been going live for the past two weeks,” Spraggins told All Terrapins. “It feels good. I just got faster to be honest. This whole summer I just been doing [defensive back] drills.” The added attention to footwork to maintain his 6-foot-2, 241 pound frame brings additional athleticism to an already talented inside linebacker unit in College Park. The plan remains for Spraggins to enroll early as he’s locked in with the Terps.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen back with the program but safety Reggie…

https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2020/09/23/lineman-jon-dietzen-returns-uw-safety-reggie-pearson-not-roster/3496700001/

AhmedGhafir

Will the Big Ten Football Season Have COVID-19 Cancellations?

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/will-the-big-ten-football-season-have-covid-19-cancellations

Matthew Stevens

Taulia to Rak in practice today

https://twitter.com/terpsfootball/status/1308199842678812672?s=21

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: Illinois’ 2020 Season Will Be Defined Before Thanksgiving

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/matthew-stevens-illinois-2020-football-season-schedule-analysis

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten opt outs

AhmedGhafir

QB buzz for Maryland...

AhmedGhafir

200 students at Denton Hall were told to quarantine/stay in place for…

https://dbknews.com/2020/09/18/umd-coronavirus-denton-hall-quarantine-guidelines/

AhmedGhafir

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

https://twitter.com/GopherFootball/status/1307026399463694338

AhmedGhafir

Demeioun Robinson among SI All-American's Top Pass-Rushers

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/siaa-superlatives-top-pure-pass-rushers-jack-sawyer-ohio-state-elijah-jeudy-georgia-tamu

Edwin Weathersby II

AD Damon Evans Named To Special Olympics Maryland Board of Directors …

AhmedGhafir