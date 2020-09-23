JuCo Linebacker Gereme Spraggins Remains Locked in with the Terps

Linebacker Gereme Spraggins is back at Hutchinson but despite a spring postponement for the season, he’s back at practice and ready to bring the heat. With another offseason to add to his physical frame, Spraggins strives for “domination” if he gets a chance to suit up before college.

“We’ve been going live for the past two weeks,” Spraggins told All Terrapins. “It feels good. I just got faster to be honest. This whole summer I just been doing [defensive back] drills.” The added attention to footwork to maintain his 6-foot-2, 241 pound frame brings additional athleticism to an already talented inside linebacker unit in College Park. The plan remains for Spraggins to enroll early as he’s locked in with the Terps.