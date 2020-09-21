SI.com
2022 Indiana Power Forward Enjoying Early Relationship with Terps

AhmedGhafir

It was not the sophomore season that Indiana power forward Jalen Washington had hoped for after a torn ACL and meniscus sidelined him for the year, but after receiving clearance on Friday, Washington is ready to hit the hardwood. The 6-foot-8 big man out of Gary, Indiana is ready to begin training again after spending time in the weight room over the offseason.

“Ready to work on really just my whole overall game,” Washington told All Terrapins. “Touch up on my skills, ball handling and touch. I definitely want to be a better defender, better leader and a better teammate so that I can do everything, really.” Washington added he’s still around 200 pounds but adding additional strength to “my legs and my arms” remains the focus before the season kicks off. “Definitely my body, I want to work on my body definitely this offseason. Still trying to improve on that as long as possible, just continuing to improve, give my body a little rest then keep building it up.”

